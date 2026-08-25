Thailand’s elderly tiger ‘Khao Khua’ receives extra care as health declines

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 25, 2026, 1:49 PM
1 minute read
Thailand’s elderly tiger ‘Khao Khua’ receives extra care as health declines | Thaiger
Photo via Department of National Parks

An elderly female tiger is receiving round-the-clock veterinary care at Bueng Chawak in Suphan Buri after age-related health problems left her unable to stand or walk.

Khao Khua, aged 18 years and 11 months, has suffered gradually worsening coordination and balance over the past two months. By mid-August, she could no longer stand or walk, although she can still crawl, turn herself over and lift her head.

Thailand's elderly tiger Khao Khua is receiving 24-hour care in Suphan Buri after declining health left her unable to stand on her own.
Photo via Department of National Parks

Blood tests found elevated kidney-function values and a slightly raised white blood cell count. Veterinary staff moved Khao Khua to a special care enclosure on August 14, where she is receiving oral and injected medication and subcutaneous fluids as supportive treatment.

Veterinarian Natthanon Panphet, head of the Bueng Chawak Non-Hunting Area and Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Development Centre, said Khao Khua remains spirited and continues to respond well to care despite her declining health.

Thailand's elderly tiger Khao Khua is receiving 24-hour care in Suphan Buri after declining health left her unable to stand on her own.
Photo via Department of National Parks

Staff hand-feed her around 3kg of fresh chicken breast each day, while her urination and bowel movements remain normal.

Natthanon said veterinarians and keepers will continue caring for Khao Khua 24 hours a day. Her care will focus on nutrition and keeping her comfortable in the enclosure while reducing stress to maintain the best possible quality of life.

At almost 19 years old, Khao Khua has lived well beyond the 10 to 15 years that officials cite as the average lifespan of tigers in the wild. The veterinarian attributed her longevity to the care and attention she has received throughout her life.

Thailand's elderly tiger Khao Khua is receiving 24-hour care in Suphan Buri after declining health left her unable to stand on her own.
Photo via Department of National Parks

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 25, 2026, 1:49 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.