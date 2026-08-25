Thailand’s elderly tiger ‘Khao Khua’ receives extra care as health declines

An elderly female tiger is receiving round-the-clock veterinary care at Bueng Chawak in Suphan Buri after age-related health problems left her unable to stand or walk.

Khao Khua, aged 18 years and 11 months, has suffered gradually worsening coordination and balance over the past two months. By mid-August, she could no longer stand or walk, although she can still crawl, turn herself over and lift her head.

Blood tests found elevated kidney-function values and a slightly raised white blood cell count. Veterinary staff moved Khao Khua to a special care enclosure on August 14, where she is receiving oral and injected medication and subcutaneous fluids as supportive treatment.

Veterinarian Natthanon Panphet, head of the Bueng Chawak Non-Hunting Area and Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Development Centre, said Khao Khua remains spirited and continues to respond well to care despite her declining health.

Staff hand-feed her around 3kg of fresh chicken breast each day, while her urination and bowel movements remain normal.

Natthanon said veterinarians and keepers will continue caring for Khao Khua 24 hours a day. Her care will focus on nutrition and keeping her comfortable in the enclosure while reducing stress to maintain the best possible quality of life.

At almost 19 years old, Khao Khua has lived well beyond the 10 to 15 years that officials cite as the average lifespan of tigers in the wild. The veterinarian attributed her longevity to the care and attention she has received throughout her life.

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