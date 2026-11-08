Thailand allows alcohol sales at five venue types on Buddhist holidays

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 8, 2026, 11:06 AM
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Thailand allows alcohol sales at five venue types on Buddhist holidays
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Thailand has eased restrictions on alcohol sales during major Buddhist holidays, allowing five categories of venues to sell alcoholic drinks under new regulations that took effect yesterday, November 7.

The changes were published in the Royal Gazette on November 6 under a notice issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee, replacing earlier restrictions to reflect changing circumstances.

Under the revised rules, alcohol sales remain prohibited on five Buddhist holidays: Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asalha Bucha Day, the beginning of Buddhist Lent and the end of Buddhist Lent. However, five categories of venues are now exempt from the ban.

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The exemptions cover passenger terminals at international airports, licensed entertainment venues and establishments operating similarly to entertainment venues in designated tourist areas.

Hotels operating under Thailand’s hotel legislation are also permitted to sell alcohol on these holidays, along with venues hosting large-scale national or international events attended by significant numbers of people.

However, the exemptions for entertainment-style establishments in tourist areas apply only to locations designated by the public health minister following recommendations from the interior minister.

Similarly, venues hosting major national or international events must be included on a list approved by the public health minister, based on recommendations from the tourism and sports minister.

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Businesses permitted to sell alcohol under the exemptions must implement screening procedures and other necessary measures to maintain public order and safety. They must also take steps to prevent children and young people from accessing alcoholic drinks.

The new regulations follow a resolution adopted by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee during its second meeting of 2026, held on April 17.

The latest announcement also repeals the previous Prime Minister’s Office notice on prohibited alcohol sales days, dated May 7, 2025.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 8, 2026, 11:06 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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