Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers

Thailand is considering extending work permits for more than 2.3 million migrant workers until February 2029 as part of a wider plan to address labour shortages and ease restrictions on foreign workers.

The Committee on Foreign Worker Management Policy approved the proposals in principle during a meeting chaired by Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat on November 6. Julapun announced the decisions on November 9.

The extension would cover workers under Cabinet resolutions dated July 8 and December 2, 2025, whose work permits are due to expire on February 13 and March 31, 2027. They would be allowed to continue working until February 13, 2029.

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The committee also backed allowing migrant workers without legal status to remain temporarily in Thailand and work for one year.

Another proposal, known as MOU U-TURN, would allow Lao and Myanmar workers completing four-year employment terms between January 1, 2026, and December 31, 2027, to continue working without taking the usual 30-day break.

Once their work permit applications are approved, they would travel to their respective borders for visa processing before returning to work in Thailand. The ministry said the arrangement would reduce delays, administrative steps and costs.

Thailand also plans to recruit workers from Sri Lanka through the MOU system, with preparations underway to allow them to receive L-A visas valid for two years and renewable for another two. Recruitment is expected to begin in early 2027.

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Julapun said the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border and ongoing conditions in Myanmar have affected the recruitment of workers from both countries, prompting the ministry to seek alternative ways to maintain Thailand’s workforce and ease labour shortages in businesses.

The committee also backed changes allowing people displaced by fighting in Myanmar to work without permits in the districts where their temporary shelters are located.

Other proposed changes would extend work permits from one year to two, allow renewals and changes of employer in destination areas, and expand employment opportunities nationwide.

Julapun said the approach follows International Labour Organisation principles and has received positive feedback from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

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Separately, the ministry wants to allow foreigners visiting Thailand for certain activities without needing a work permit. These include organising or attending meetings, giving lectures or demonstrations, attending training courses, study visits and seminars, and participating in cultural performances or sporting competitions.

The Cabinet could also approve additional activities under the exemption. The proposal aims to attract more international events, investment and tourism to Thailand, bringing more income to local businesses.

Department of Employment director-general Samas Pattamasukon said the committee’s proposals would be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

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