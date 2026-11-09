Foreign employees in Thailand could gain menstrual, family leave under draft labour law

Thailand’s Labour Ministry is pushing a draft labour law that would give employees leave for menstrual pain and for caring for family members, more annual leave and protection from discrimination based on origin or race. The draft is not yet law, and the ministry is preparing a second round of public hearings before it goes to the Cabinet.

Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat set out the plan in a social media post yesterday, November 8. The ban on discrimination would also cover sex, age, physical condition, religious belief and political opinion.

Employers would have to provide a suitable place for breastfeeding and give new mothers at least two breaks a day, each of at least 30 minutes, to feed or express milk.

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The minister did not say how many days of annual, menstrual or family care leave the draft would grant. The current Labour Protection Act gives an employee at least six working days of paid annual leave after one year of continuous service.

Julapun argued that workers are not simply a factor of production but people with families who deserve protection with dignity. He said he was ready to work with every sector to improve their quality of life.

The draft follows pressure from the opposition and organised labour, after People’s Party list MP Sia Jampathong and the Thai Textile, Garment and Leather Industry Labour Federation asked the Cabinet on May 6 to revive two stalled People’s Party labour bills.

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The first round of hearings on the ministry’s draft ran from September 14 to October 14, and Julapun has not published its results or the dates of the second round. After the second round, the ministry plans to collect all the feedback and submit the draft to the Cabinet, and the minister gave no timetable beyond that step.

The Labour Protection Act sets minimum terms for private-sector employees in Thailand, so foreigners working legally on work permits would also gain the new rights if the bill passes. The ban on discrimination by origin and race would also apply to them.

The draft is separate from the Labour Protection Act (No.9), which took effect in December last year. That act raised maternity leave from 98 to 120 days and gave spouses up to 15 days of paid parental leave, and it applies now.

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