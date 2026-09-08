Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme

Thailand plans to provide government-funded disaster insurance to around 30 million households in high-risk areas against floods, storms and earthquakes under a scheme approved on September 1.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government approved the 15.5 billion baht (US$467 million) annual programme. It would provide around 75 billion baht in annual coverage, with private insurers taking on claims beyond the portion funded directly by the government.

The model is intended to reduce the amount the state pays for disaster losses. Government estimates show Thailand currently spends at least 30 billion baht a year compensating households for disaster-related losses.

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Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said households with flood damage would receive an initial 10,000 baht, while storm or earthquake damage would qualify for 5,000 baht. Those first payments would be made within 15 days.

Total compensation would be limited to 100,000 baht per household for each disaster, while a disaster-related death would qualify for a 2 million baht payment.

The scheme would be developed by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Ministry of Finance, Office of Insurance Commission and Thai General Insurance Association.

Thailand has faced major flooding in recent months. Floods in the north last month killed three people and affected around 25,000 residents, while November flooding in the south affected more than 1 million people, including in Hat Yai, a major commercial and tourism hub in the region.

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The programme also comes amid rising disaster costs across Asia, where urbanisation is increasing exposure to natural hazards and climate change is intensifying extreme weather. Much of the resulting economic damage remains uninsured.

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