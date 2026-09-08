Thailand details offences behind French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has detailed six alleged incidents behind its decision to deport French national Kevin Dimino, the co-owner of a Koh Samui animal park whose high-profile dispute with an Israeli national has now resulted in separate deportation orders against both men.

The Department of Provincial Administration issued the clarification today, September 8, after Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered Dimino to be removed from Thailand.

Dimino runs Samui Exotic Park in Mae Nam with his Thai wife, Jindarat Sattayapun. The couple made headlines last month after a dispute involving Israeli visitors escalated into allegations of assault, discrimination and death threats.

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The conflict began after the park refused entry to Israeli visitors and displayed a Palestinian flag. The owners said the ban followed repeated problems involving some Israeli guests, while an Israeli family accused Dimino of assaulting the father and throwing a sign during a confrontation at the park.

Israeli national Yaacov Ohayon later became involved in the dispute. Jindarat accused him of threatening her and her family, including an allegation that a 500,000 baht payment had been offered for their deaths.

Koh Samui Provincial Court subsequently convicted Ohayon under Section 392 of the Criminal Code for sending threatening messages that caused fear or alarm. He received a 15-day prison sentence, suspended for two years, and a 5,000 baht fine after pleading guilty.

Anutin then signed an order on September 5 for Ohayon to be deported. The Israeli national was subsequently reported to be in custody awaiting removal and retains the right to appeal the order.

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Dimino had also faced scrutiny during the same dispute. Surat Thani officials previously sought immigration action against both men as tensions surrounding the zoo, the Palestinian flag and allegations from both sides intensified.

Ministry lists six alleged incidents

The Interior Ministry has now provided a broader account of the conduct it says led to Dimino’s own deportation order, extending beyond the incidents involving the zoo.

The ministry alleged that Dimino harassed the owner and a teacher at a language school in the area.

It also accused him of physically assaulting a Turkish national, causing an injury, and threatening the person with a pocket knife.

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In another alleged incident, the ministry said Dimino behaved disrespectfully, caused a disturbance and used abusive language outside private premises.

Officials further alleged that he physically assaulted a foreign tourist and threw a sign at the person, while using inappropriate language towards members of the tourist’s family.

That allegation appears to relate to the confrontation at Samui Exotic Park that featured prominently in earlier reports, although the ministry’s statement did not identify those involved by nationality.

The ministry also cited activities at Dimino’s animal park, alleging that he encouraged people opposed to or hostile towards foreigners of a particular nationality to use the property to express views and participate in symbolic gatherings involving political and religious issues.

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Officials argued that such activity risked drawing Thailand into divisions based on nationality, religion and politics.

A sixth allegation involved a domestic flight. The ministry said police removed Dimino from an aircraft after cabin crew reported that he had threatened another passenger.

Government defends deportation decision

The Interior Ministry said the alleged incidents, taken together, affected public order, morality and public wellbeing and risked creating divisions involving nationality and religion.

It also stressed that the decision was based on Dimino’s conduct rather than his French nationality, saying the same deportation standard would be applied to foreigners of any nationality.

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The deportation order against Dimino was signed on September 7, two days after the order against Ohayon. The Thaiger previously reported that the decision followed a Koh Samui Provincial Court conviction against Dimino for offences under the Land Traffic Act 1979.

The court initially fined Dimino 10,000 baht, which was reduced to 5,000 baht following his guilty plea.

That traffic conviction should be distinguished from the wider conduct listed in today’s Interior Ministry statement. The ministry presents the six incidents as part of its justification for deportation, but the statement does not establish that each allegation resulted in a court conviction.

Immigration officers search for Dimino

Meanwhile, Surat Thani immigration officers are searching for Dimino after being unable to locate or detain him following the deportation order. As of this morning, September 8, officials had yet to find him, according to Khaosod English.

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At about 1pm yesterday, shortly after the order was issued, Dimino was reportedly seen driving a BMW at high speed before parking at Samui Exotic Park. He was seen getting out of the vehicle and looking around the area before disappearing from view, the report said.

Immigration officers are continuing efforts to locate him. If detained, Dimino is expected to be taken to Bo Phut Police Station while deportation procedures are carried out.

Officials reportedly plan to hold him separately from Ohayon, who remains at Koh Samui Police Station, to prevent another confrontation between the two men following their earlier dispute.

Dimino may appeal the deportation order to the prime minister within seven days of being formally notified. Ohayon is also reportedly preparing to appeal his own deportation order within the same period.

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