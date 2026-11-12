Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 12, 2026, 5:19 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste
Photo via Thaigov

Thailand is considering tougher penalties, including deportation, for foreigners caught illegally importing toxic waste, as the government moves to strengthen its crackdown on electronic waste and illegal recycling operations.

The government’s electronic waste committee is also preparing stricter controls on metal scrap imports and exports, with plans to submit the proposals to the Cabinet by December.

Deputy government spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana announced the measures today, November 12, following a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun.

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The committee agreed to focus on three areas: factory inspections and law enforcement, tighter import and export controls, and stronger penalties for environmental offences.

Lalida said the government was considering deportation for foreign nationals involved in illegally importing toxic waste, alongside increased civil and criminal penalties.

garbage waste rubbish stock
Photo via Magnific

The proposals come amid widespread enforcement action against factories suspected of mishandling industrial and electronic waste.

The Industry Ministry has deployed 50 inspection teams, which have examined 752 factories out of 3,049 registered facilities targeted for inspection.

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Of those inspected, 375 were found to have violated the Factory Act, resulting in 470 administrative orders. Most required operators to correct violations, while eight factories were ordered to suspend operations for improvements and one had its licence revoked for seriously breaching a shutdown order.

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The ministry warned that factories failing to correct violations within the required period could face suspension, followed by licence revocation if they continued to disregard official orders.

Between October 1 and November 9, Customs officials intercepted 89 shipping containers carrying approximately 1.9 million kilogrammes of illegally imported goods.

The inspections targeted false customs declarations, electronic waste concealed among metal scrap and attempts to misclassify shipments to avoid detection.

Meanwhile, environmental inspection teams have investigated seven cases in eastern Thailand involving illegal waste dumping, suspected electronic waste stored in warehouses and factories operating without licences.

garbage waste rubbish stock
Photo via Magnific

Officials have pursued shutdowns, machinery seizures and legal complaints where appropriate, with major cases potentially referred to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

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The government is also expanding inspections beyond registered factories to include unlicensed operations and illegal waste disposal sites.

Records from 2025 to 2026 identified more than 40 illegal dumping and burial sites across Rayong, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Prachin Buri, containing over 100,000 tonnes of accumulated industrial and electronic waste.

Several sites were concentrated near provincial boundaries, including areas adjoining Sa Kaeo, prompting plans for closer cooperation between neighbouring provinces.

To prevent further illegal imports, the committee is considering stricter requirements for scrap iron, aluminium and copper, including contamination limits, certificates from exporting countries and tighter checks on importers.

A possible ban on exporting certain types of metal scrap is also under consideration to preserve raw materials for Thai industries, although exemptions and the needs of recycling businesses will be reviewed.

Detailed proposals are expected by the fourth week of November before being submitted for Cabinet consideration in December.

The committee is also reviewing legislation that would require polluters to pay for environmental damage and could establish a fund to restore contaminated areas and assist affected communities.

Lalida said the government would pursue stricter enforcement against illegal waste operations, while the committee would report progress to the prime minister every 15 days.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 12, 2026, 5:19 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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