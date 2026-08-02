Thailand plans UNESCO nomination for Death Railway

Thailand is preparing to nominate part of the historic Death Railway in Kanchanaburi for UNESCO World Heritage status, with the Ministry of Culture and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation supporting the proposal.

The nomination follows the conclusion of the 48th World Heritage Committee meeting in South Korea, where UNESCO considered 30 new World Heritage nominations and reviewed the conservation status of 147 existing sites.

Officials said the proposal highlights both the railway’s historical significance during World War II and its connection to protected natural areas in western Thailand.

The route passes through Sai Yok National Park, Thong Pha Phum National Park and the Sangkhlaburi area. Officials said World Heritage status could strengthen conservation efforts across the surrounding landscape.

Department of National Parks director-general Attapol Charoenchansa said Kanchanaburi is one of Thailand’s most important World War II heritage sites and that the nomination could also help promote tourism in the country’s western region.

He said the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment should work together to oversee the proposal as the railway lies within protected areas.

A representative of a French UNESCO association welcomed Thailand’s plans, saying the World Heritage nomination process is rigorous. They said countries must first place sites on UNESCO’s Tentative List before submitting a detailed dossier outlining their historical significance, conservation plans and long-term management.

A Belgian war historian also supported the proposal, describing the railway as one of the Second World War’s most significant war crimes and humanitarian tragedies. They also said that a World Heritage status would help preserve its history and commemorate those who died during its construction.

In a separate development, UNESCO has unanimously inscribed Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat as a World Heritage Site, making it Thailand’s ninth World Heritage Site and the first cultural World Heritage Site in southern Thailand.