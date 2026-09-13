Thailand cuts diesel price by 2.40 baht a litre

Thailand’s diesel prices are set to fall from 16 September, after the Energy Policy Administration Committee approved a cut of 2.40 baht per litre (roughly $0.07) at the refinery level.

The reduction, published in the Royal Gazette, will apply to all three grades of diesel sold in the country: B0, B7, and B20. It will remain in effect until 31 October 2026.

The Energy Policy Administration Committee approved the move at its 11th meeting of the year on 3 September 2026, citing ongoing volatility in global crude oil markets.

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The committee pointed to the unresolved conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran as a key factor. It said the situation continues to disrupt global supplies of crude oil and refined fuel products, keeping domestic fuel prices unpredictable.

The price cut was issued under the Fuel Shortage Prevention and Remedy Act B.E. 2516 (1973) and a 2019 prime ministerial order aimed at preventing fuel shortages in the country.

The Energy Policy Administration Committee did not specify what will happen to diesel prices after the cut expires on 31 October, though further adjustments are possible depending on how the Middle East situation develops.

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