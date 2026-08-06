Customs seize trading cards, matcha over false import declarations

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 6, 2026, 1:38 PM
1 minute read
Customs seize trading cards, matcha over false import declarations | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Customs Department

Thailand’s Customs Department has seized a shipment of imported trading card game products and matcha powder from Japan after discovering false customs declarations and missing import permits.

The seizure was announced yesterday, August 5, after officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport Cargo Customs Office inspected the shipment and found irregularities in the import declaration.

Customs said the shipment lacked the required import permits and was accompanied by false customs declarations, resulting in more than 3.2 million baht in unpaid duties.

The department said the import could constitute offences under the Customs Act 2017, Food Act 1979, Export and Import of Goods Act 1979 and Plant Quarantine Act 1964.

Thailand's Customs Department seized trading cards and matcha powder over false import declarations in a shipment from Japan.
Photo via Customs Department

Officials alleged the shipment was imported without the required permits and that false information had been provided to reduce import duties.

The seizure also drew attention from a Japanese matcha specialty store, which commented on the Customs Department’s Facebook post, warning consumers about counterfeit products.

“Thank you for sharing this information. Although this purple tin closely resembles an authentic Kamibayashi Shunsho Honten matcha tin, it is not a genuine product made in Japan.

Related Articles

“The attached image shows what the authentic packaging looks like. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Please be careful of counterfeit matcha products.”

Thailand's Customs Department seized trading cards and matcha powder over false import declarations in a shipment from Japan.
Photo via Customs Department

In similar news, Thai Customs seized 30 boxes of One Piece card game products worth more than 2 million baht at the Sadao border checkpoint in Songkhla after officers found the goods near an arrival gate with no owner present.

Customs said the cards were seized because they had allegedly been brought into Thailand without completing customs procedures, an offence under the Customs Act 2017 and other relevant laws.

Latest Thailand News
Customs seize trading cards, matcha over false import declarations | Thaiger Thailand News

Customs seize trading cards, matcha over false import declarations

1 minute ago
Khon Kaen locals urged to avoid cracked ground after 7 sinkholes appear | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen locals urged to avoid cracked ground after 7 sinkholes appear

24 minutes ago
Japanese tourists eye Thailand as yen rebounds from 40-year low | Thaiger Tourism News

Japanese tourists eye Thailand as yen rebounds from 40-year low

27 minutes ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 7 to 9) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 7 to 9)

2 hours ago
Thailand probes universities over foreign student visa loopholes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand probes universities over foreign student visa loopholes

2 hours ago
Complaint filed against Songkhla officer for alleged sexual blackmail, extortion | Thaiger South Thailand News

Complaint filed against Songkhla officer for alleged sexual blackmail, extortion

2 hours ago
Thai minister says Chinese ambassador should build understanding, not deepen dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister says Chinese ambassador should build understanding, not deepen dispute

3 hours ago
Van carrying 43 undocumented migrants crashes after police chase | Thaiger Crime News

Van carrying 43 undocumented migrants crashes after police chase

3 hours ago
Airport security&#8217;s racist gesture &#8216;unacceptable&#8217;, minister says | Thaiger Thailand News

Airport security’s racist gesture ‘unacceptable’, minister says

4 hours ago
Thailand approves national committee for data centre oversight | Thaiger Business News

Thailand approves national committee for data centre oversight

20 hours ago
Stray dog shot with dart gun rescued in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Stray dog shot with dart gun rescued in Nakhon Ratchasima

21 hours ago
Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket

22 hours ago
Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary

23 hours ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café

24 hours ago
Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok

1 day ago
Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat

1 day ago
Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault

1 day ago
New global index of 192 countries puts Thailand fourth best place to retire in the world | Thaiger Retire in Thailand

New global index of 192 countries puts Thailand fourth best place to retire in the world

1 day ago
Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding

1 day ago
Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome

2 days ago
130 million year old dinosaur fossil discovered in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Thailand News

130 million year old dinosaur fossil discovered in Chaiyaphum

2 days ago
Thailand disputes UN rapporteur&#8217;s claims on Thailand-Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand disputes UN rapporteur’s claims on Thailand-Cambodia conflict

2 days ago
Thai doctor vows to continue late YouTuber&#8217;s support for Afghan teenager | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai doctor vows to continue late YouTuber’s support for Afghan teenager

2 days ago
Looking for the best family resort near Phuket Airport? Here&#8217;s why Mai Khao should be on your list | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Looking for the best family resort near Phuket Airport? Here’s why Mai Khao should be on your list

2 days ago
Brit dies in Thailand after hospital discharge, days before wedding | Thaiger Thailand News

Brit dies in Thailand after hospital discharge, days before wedding

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 6, 2026, 1:38 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.