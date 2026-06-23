PM reports 60% fall in scam, nominee offences after enforcement push

Thailand’s crime figures linked to cybercrime, online scam networks and foreign nominee businesses have fallen by nearly 60% over three months, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced yesterday, June 22, crediting an intensified national enforcement drive.

Anutin led a briefing yesterday on the results of a nine-month national crackdown running from September 2025 to May 2026. He said tackling call-centre gangs, online scam operations and transnational nominee networks is a government priority, and that a steering committee had been established to set policy direction, monitor operations and improve coordination between agencies.

“As a result, the number of cases fell sharply while the value of seized assets increased and fraud-related losses also declined across the board,” Anutin said, adding that the figures reflected genuine policy results rather than statistics alone.

“Over the past three months, when enforcement efforts were intensified, offences fell by nearly 60%.”

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek confirmed that the three-month period referred to ran from March through May 2026.

The Bhumjaithai figurehead said police would make arrests without warning and that foreign nationals found to be involved would face deportation and be declared persona non grata. He also acknowledged National Police Chief Police General Kittharath Punpetch, saying he was fortunate to have his support, and expressed satisfaction with the performance of police and other relevant agencies, vowing that enforcement would continue.

Pol. Gen. Kittharath said the Royal Thai Police set up two operation centres to combat online fraud and assist victims of related crimes. The centres coordinate with agencies including the Interior Ministry and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, allowing police to share intelligence, expand investigations across criminal networks, return assets to victims and pursue prosecutions.

He said the Royal Thai Police gathered intelligence over a considerable period before launching nominee network operations in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, and Phuket.

Over the nine-month crime crackdown period in Thailand, police seized assets worth 24 billion baht, blocked more than 300,000 suspicious phone numbers and shut down 122,840 fraudulent websites. More than 30,000 people linked to scam networks were arrested. Operations targeting foreign nominee businesses resulted in the recovery of 172 land plots, the arrest of 65 suspects and the identification of 1,450 companies suspected of operating through nominee arrangements.

Anutin said the results of Thailand’s crackdown on scam operations and cybercrime had gained international recognition and helped restore public confidence.