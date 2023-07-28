El Nino: Thailand combats dry spell with robust water management for EEC

Prapit Chanma, RID Director, Bangkok Post

As Thailand grapples with the El Nino weather phenomenon, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) assures unwavering water supply for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Despite the current weather conditions likely to persist from October to April of next year, the RID is poised to mitigate the impacts with diligent water management.

Prapit Chanma, the director-general of the RID, assured yesterday that the authorities have been directed by the Bureau of Water Management and Hydrology and Irrigation Office 9 to implement a comprehensive water management plan that promises adequate water supplies for EEC-based industries amidst the El Nino weather occurrence.

El Nino brings along a drastic reduction in average rainfall as the weather event intensifies. The Thai Meteorological Department recorded a significant 41% decrease in the volume of accumulated rainwater as compared to last year, from January to mid-July.

Ensuring regular water supply to the EEC in regions such as Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, and Rayong hinges on a well-connected reservoir network. On May 30, a water supply boosting operation was initiated, concentrating on elevating water levels in the Pra Sae reservoir in Rayong, one of the significant water distribution hubs for the EEC to mitigate El Nino severity.

“The water supply operation will carry on until the end of the year, securing 250,000 cubic metres of water per day, or 7.5 million m³ per month,” Prapit mentioned.

He further elaborated on plans of diverting water from the Bang Pakong River and Khlong Phra-Ong Chao Chaiyanuchit to the Bang Phra Dam. The diversion aims to uphold the standard of water production regarding volume and quality in Chon Buri, reported Bangkok Post.

Emphasising the RID’s commitment to preventing supply disruptions in the EEC, Prapit stated that the RID meticulously complies with standard guidelines. In case the saline levels exceed a set limit, the water is planned to be diverted away.

He said…

“The network of critical water sources for the EEC hail from the Pra Sae, Nong Pla Lai, Dok Krai and Khlong Yai reservoirs, along with dams in Chon Buri.”

The RID collaborates extensively with the Department of Industrial Works to regulate the usage of water, ensuring adequate supply across the EEC to effectively combat El Nino.

Prapit also shared the RID’s long-term measures.

“The establishment of the Khlong Wang Tanod reservoir in Chanthaburi, the Khlong Nam Khiao reservoir in Rayong, and the Nong Kra Ting and Khlong Ka Pong reservoirs in Chachoengsao will be expedited.”

In addition to that, the RID has set up contingency plans to aid areas impacted by water shortages by deploying water pumps and trucks.