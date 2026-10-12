Thailand claims first Miss Global title with 2026 win

Thailand’s Saffron Maya Snook has made history by winning the Miss Global 2026 title, becoming the first Thai contestant to claim the international beauty pageant’s top prize.

The Thai-British contestant was crowned yesterday, October 11, at MCC Hall in The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan, Nonthaburi province, after competing against representatives from around the world.

Snook secured the crown ahead of Kelly Kirstein from the United States, who finished as first runner-up, and Bianca Nicole Miranda from Puerto Rico, who placed second runner-up.

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Jayvee Lyn Lorejo of the Philippines finished third runner-up, while Myanmar’s Myo Ma Ma claimed fourth runner-up.

Snook had qualified for the international pageant earlier this year after winning Miss Global Thailand 2026, a separate national competition held to select Thailand’s representative.

The Thai-British beauty queen previously attended Shrewsbury International School Bangkok before continuing her education in the United Kingdom.

She graduated from the University of Sussex with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management with Psychology, earning first-class honours.

Before her pageant success, Snook gained experience in modelling and entertainment. She reached the final 24 contestants during auditions for season six of The Face Thailand and appeared in advertising campaigns for brands including 7-Up Thailand and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Beyond modelling, Snook also captained the University of Sussex women’s football team and gained marketing experience through work with Unilever Thailand and a branding agency.

During the international competition, she showcased a Thai national costume inspired by the traditional Nora performing arts of southern Thailand and Thai literature.

Her victory marks Thailand’s first Miss Global crown. Snook succeeds Vietnam’s Nguyen Dinh Nhu Van, who won the title in 2025.

Snook’s achievement follows another milestone for Thai beauty pageants last year, when Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri became the first Thai woman to win Miss World. Opal claimed the title in May 2025 at the international competition held in Hyderabad, India.