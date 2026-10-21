Thailand pushes back against China’s tourist kidnapping warning

Thailand’s foreign minister has urged China to avoid causing panic with its kidnapping warning to travellers after the Chinese embassy raised concerns about fake job offers targeting Chinese nationals in Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow addressed the Chinese embassy warning while speaking in Rome, Italy, today, October 21, calling for closer cooperation between the two countries to tackle the problem.

Sihasak said Thailand takes tourist safety seriously and that visitors from many countries feel safe travelling to the kingdom.

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However, he stressed that the government would investigate any incidents that threaten visitors’ safety, address the problems identified and take action against those involved.

He said warnings to travellers should be proportionate to the risks and should not create unnecessary panic, which could negatively affect both countries.

Sihasak also called for greater cooperation between Thailand and China, noting that the criminal operations involved were not run exclusively by Thai nationals.

He said investigators needed to establish who was being lured into such schemes, while travellers should remain cautious because criminal groups use various methods to deceive their targets.

When asked about reports that Chinese nationals were involved in kidnapping operations, Sihasak said he did not want to single out any nationality but acknowledged that the available information pointed to such involvement.

He stressed that preventing further incidents should take priority, with both countries sharing information and working together.

Thailand could not ignore cases involving threats to personal safety or violations of the law, particularly when foreign nationals were victims, he added.

To restore confidence among foreign tourists, Sihasak suggested discussions between Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Chinese embassy, with the Foreign Ministry ready to assist.

He stressed that the two countries needed to address the problem at its source rather than deal only with its consequences.

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