Thailand now requires birth certificates for children travelling abroad

Thai nationals under 18 travelling abroad must now present additional documents during departure immigration checks under new travel rules introduced in Thailand.

The new measure, announced by the departure immigration division at Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 8, aims to streamline immigration procedures while strengthening safeguards against children being taken out of Thailand without the consent of their parents or legal guardians.

Previously, Thai children under the age of 18 could travel overseas using only a valid passport. Under the new requirements, additional documentation is now required during departure immigration checks.

Parents, guardians or other accompanying adults travelling with a child under 18 must present supporting documents to immigration officers. These include the child’s birth certificate, either the original, a copy or an electronic image, together with a consent letter from the father and/or mother issued by a government agency.

In a separate rule change, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will introduce new rules allowing security officers to open checked baggage without passengers present if X-ray screening detects potentially dangerous items. The regulations take effect on October 16.

CAAT said the entire inspection process will be recorded. Once the search is complete, officers will place a Notice of Baggage Inspection inside the luggage to inform passengers that it was opened for inspection.

In another safety measure, the CAAT issued new rules governing the carriage of power banks on aircraft, introducing stricter safety requirements to reduce risks associated with lithium batteries.

Under the rules, power banks may only be carried in cabin baggage and are prohibited in checked luggage. Passengers are also prohibited from charging power banks or using them to charge phones and other electronic devices during a flight.