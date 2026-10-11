Thailand orders checks on all 1,203 elderly care facilities

Thailand has ordered inspections of all 1,203 registered elderly and dependent-care facilities nationwide following complaints of confinement and abuse at some centres.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaeng said today, October 11, that the Public Health Ministry had been instructed to strengthen oversight of facilities and ensure they operate within the conditions of their licences.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat has ordered the Department of Health Service Support, its 12 regional centres and provincial public health offices to inspect every registered facility within two months.

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The inspections will focus on three areas: premises, safety and services.

Facilities must provide clean and safe surroundings, suitable access and service areas for elderly people, and necessary amenities.

They must also have emergency prevention and response systems, appropriate equipment and measures to protect residents.

Service standards require facilities to provide suitable care, employ staff who meet regulatory requirements and operate only within the scope of their licences.

All three areas are governed by regulations issued under the Health Establishment Act 2016 and ministerial rules covering elderly and dependent-care facilities.

The government said the nationwide inspections follow complaints involving the confinement and mistreatment of people receiving care.

Operators found violating the Health Establishment Act face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 50,000 baht, or both.

Facilities that admit psychiatric patients for treatment without the required medical-facility licence may also face action under the Sanatorium Act 1998, with penalties of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

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