Thailand tightens checks on cash deposits over 5 million baht

Thailand has introduced stricter checks on cash deposits of 5 million baht or more at bank branches, under new Bank of Thailand rules that took effect today, November 1.

The rules apply to cash transactions made within a single day. They do not apply to transactions made through electronic banking channels.

Bank of Thailand governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the measures are intended to tackle illicit funds and improve transparency in Thailand’s financial system.

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Under the new requirements, banks must carry out enhanced due diligence on customers making large cash transactions.

The checks will depend on the customer’s risk profile and may include questions about the source and purpose of the funds, as well as requests for supporting documents.

The Thailand cash deposit rules also cover several other types of transactions at bank branches when their value reaches 5 million baht.

These include cheque and bank draft deposits, exchanging Thai banknotes, and receiving cash to issue cheques or bank drafts. Buying, selling and exchanging foreign currency are also covered.

The requirements extend to payments for insurance premiums, investment products and financial derivatives.

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Banks must report transactions to the Bank of Thailand if they appear unusual or inconsistent with a customer’s normal financial activity.

The central bank said financial institutions must also minimise unnecessary inconvenience to customers and provide prompt, fair assistance to anyone affected by the new checks.

The measures were introduced under Bank of Thailand Notification No. 57/2026, which took effect on November 1, 2026.

They form part of the central bank’s efforts to prevent financial institutions from being used for illegal activities.

The rules also align with the Bangkok Blueprint for Fraud-Resilient Financial Services, an initiative developed by the Bank of Thailand in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group to strengthen the financial sector’s response to fraud.

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