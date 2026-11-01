Thailand-Cambodia border to stay shut until demands met

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 1, 2026, 2:04 PM
1 minute read
Thailand-Cambodia border to stay shut until demands met
Photo via FC Anutin

Thailand will not reopen its border crossings with Cambodia until key security and territorial concerns are addressed, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed yesterday, October 31.

Speaking on the third episode of his programme, ‘Talk with Prime Minister Anutin’, Anutin said the border crossings had been closed for some time, and there was no indication that the government would change its position.

He explained that Cambodia had yet to address Thailand’s main concerns, making it premature to restore relations to their previous level.

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“I still don’t know when we will reopen them. Not until Thailand gets what we believe it deserves,” Anutin said.

The prime minister said discussions with Cambodia involve more than reopening border crossings and restoring trade.

The Thailand-Cambodia border will remain closed until Thailand&apos;s security and territorial concerns are addressed, Prime Minister Anutin says.
Photo via FC Anutin

Outstanding issues include disputed land and maritime areas containing important natural resources. He said the government must carefully protect Thailand’s interests rather than rush to rebuild relations before those matters are settled.

Anutin also identified cross-border crime as a major concern. He said Thailand needs assurances that border areas will not be used by criminal networks, particularly online scam operations and groups that take Thai nationals abroad for exploitative or abusive work.

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Protecting the public and preventing transnational crime must remain priorities alongside diplomatic relations, he said.

Anutin acknowledged that the continued closure of Thailand-Cambodia border crossings could affect some economic activity. However, he maintained that national security and Thailand’s interests must take precedence.

He also expressed confidence that most Thai people support keeping the crossings closed under the current circumstances.

The prime minister said restoring relations with Cambodia would require several further steps, particularly rebuilding confidence and trust between the two countries.

He reiterated that the government would not reopen the border simply because of political or economic pressure. Any decision would be based on Thailand’s national interests and the safety of its people.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 1, 2026, 2:04 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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