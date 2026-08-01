Thailand calls for peaceful talks on Cambodia border row

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 1, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read
Thailand calls for peaceful talks on Cambodia border row | Thaiger

Thailand’s Joint Information Center has firmly rejected claims made by the spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence regarding the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission, insisting that ongoing border disputes must be resolved through agreed bilateral channels rather than public statements.

The centre said Thailand remains committed to peaceful resolution and continues to support the work of the Joint Boundary Commission, the General Border Committee, and other established mechanisms tasked with addressing border issues, including joint survey and demarcation efforts.

Among the claims rejected was an allegation that Thai forces had occupied Cambodian territory. The Joint Information Center said this does not reflect the facts on the ground, stressing that Thailand’s actions remain consistent with the Joint Statement signed by both countries on December 27 last year, an agreement aimed at reducing tensions and maintaining stability along the shared border.

Thailand said it stands ready to resume Joint Boundary Commission operations once conditions allow. However, the centre noted that survey and demarcation work depends on mutual trust between both nations, the safety of officials involved, and strict adherence to established technical procedures.

The centre also called on all sides to avoid public communications that could fuel misunderstanding within the international community, urging a more measured approach to public statements on the dispute.

Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to working transparently with ASEAN observer teams monitoring the situation, saying it will continue to provide information and support their efforts on the ground.

The Joint Information Center concluded by urging all parties to rely on existing bilateral mechanisms to resolve outstanding border issues, allowing survey and demarcation work to proceed safely and transparently for the benefit of people living on both sides of the border.

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Thailand calls for peaceful talks on Cambodia border row | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Joint Information Center

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 1, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.