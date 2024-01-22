Thailand bracing for temperature drop due to cold blast from China

Picture courtesy of Eutah Mizushima, Unsplash.

A new blast of cold air is set to lower temperatures by four degrees Celsius, warns the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD). This weather shift, prompted by a strong high-pressure system from southern China and northern Vietnam, is anticipated to affect the northeastern and eastern parts of Thailand today.

The cold weather and strong winds in the northeast are expected to result in a drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius while the eastern region will experience a 1-3 degrees Celsius decrease. With these sudden weather changes, residents in these regions are urged to take care of their health. The north-eastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region is also intensifying, leading to increased cloud cover in the southern region.

The lower part of the Gulf of Thailand is expected to experience waves of 1-2 metres in height, with areas experiencing thunderstorms likely to have waves higher than 2 metres. Sailers and fishermen in the lower Gulf of Thailand are advised to avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms due to these conditions.

The current weather conditions are also resulting in an accumulation of dust particles/ smog in the lower northern, lower north-eastern, central including Bangkok, and eastern regions. This is attributed to the weak winds covering the area and poor air circulation.

The northern region will experience cool to cold weather with morning fog. The lowest temperature will be between 13-18 degrees Celsius and the highest will be between 30-35 degrees Celsius. The mountain tops will experience cold to very cold weather with some places experiencing frost. The lowest temperature will be between 4-12 degrees Celsius.

The north-eastern region should expect cool to cold weather in the morning with strong winds and a decrease in temperature between 2-4 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature will be between 13-18 degrees Celsius and the highest will be between 31-34 degrees Celsius. The mountain tops will experience cold weather with temperatures between 9-13 degrees Celsius.

The central region will experience cool weather with some morning fog. The lowest temperature will be between 21-23 degrees Celsius and the highest will be between 34-37 degrees Celsius. The eastern region should expect cool weather in the morning with strong winds and a decrease in temperature of 1-3 degrees Celsius. There will be light rain in some places, mostly along the coastal areas. The lowest temperature will be between 18-23 degrees Celsius and the highest will be between 33-36 degrees Celsius.

In the southern region (east coast), there will be thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, mostly in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla and Narathiwat. The lowest temperature will be between 22-24 degrees Celsius and the highest will be between 30-33 degrees Celsius. In the southern region (west coast), there will be thunderstorms covering 10% of the area, mostly in the provinces of Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. The lowest temperature will be between 23-25 degrees Celsius and the highest will be between 32-34 degrees Celsius.

For Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be some fog in the morning. The lowest temperature will be between 23-25 degrees Celsius and the highest will be between 34-36 degrees Celsius. The TMD warns of a new wave of cold weather, with temperatures dropping by 4 degrees Celsius and frost accumulating at the mountain tops. The southern region faces heavy monsoon onslaughts.