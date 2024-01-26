Thailand braces for rainstorms, Bangkok faces minor impact

Photo courtesy of iStock

A significant weather warning has been issued today by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), cautioning of potent rainstorms expected to hit 12 provinces, including a minor impact on Bangkok.

The upper parts of Thailand woke to a cool to cold morning with strong winds at 5am today, January 26, as a robust high-pressure system continues to dominate the country and the South China Sea. This weather pattern is responsible for the chilly mornings accompanied by gusty winds across the northern regions of Thailand, reported KhaoSod.

As a westerly trough from Myanmar moves across the northern and upper central parts of Thailand, sporadic rainfall is anticipated in the upper regions. The population in these areas is advised to safeguard their health due to the changing weather conditions and to be vigilant against potential fire hazards that can arise from the dry and windy conditions.

The strong northeastern monsoon that is currently affecting the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region is causing heavy rainfall in some parts of the lower south. Residents in these locales are warned of the dangers posed by heavy rains and accumulated precipitation, which could lead to flash floods, and forest runoffs, particularly in hillside areas and low-lying zones near waterways. People living along the eastern coasts of the southern region should also be cautious of strong waves hitting the shoreline.

In the Gulf of Thailand, the winds generate waves reaching 2-3 metres in height, with the potential for even higher waves during thunderstorms. Similarly, the Andaman Sea is experiencing waves of 1-2 metres, and further out to sea, they could exceed 2 metres, particularly in stormy conditions.

Fishermen and mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to navigate cautiously and avoid sailing in areas where thunderstorms are expected. Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand are advised to remain ashore until at least tomorrow (January 27).

The concentration of dust particles and smoke haze in the upper parts of Thailand has diminished due to the strengthening winds.

Cool-weather is expected to spread across the northern region, with about a 10% chance of rain, mainly in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, and Tak. Minimum temperatures range between 16-20 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 26-29 degrees Celsius. On mountaintops, temperatures could drop as low as 7-13 degrees Celsius, accompanied by easterly winds at speeds of 10-20 km/h.

The northeastern region also experiences cool to cold weather with strong winds and light rainfall in some areas. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 15-19 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 24-33 degrees Celsius. At higher elevations, temperatures could fall to 8-14 degrees Celsius, with northeast winds at 15-30 km/h.

The central region will have cool mornings with strong winds and isolated light rain, minimum temperatures of 20-22 degrees Celsius, and maximums of 28-32 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Thailand is set to experience cool mornings with strong winds and a slight chance of rain. The minimum temperature is predicted to be between 21-24 degrees Celsius, with highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius, and wave heights of 1-2 metres off the coast.

The southern region, on the east coast, will have cool weather in the upper part with strong winds, 40% thunderstorms in some areas, and heavy rain in some places, including the provinces of Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The minimum temperatures will be 22-24 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 28-32 degrees Celsius, and waves in the sea are expected to reach about 2 meters in height.

The west coast of the southern region can expect 20% thunderstorms, mainly around Krabi, Trang, and Satun, with temperatures ranging from 24-26 degrees Celsius at night to 31-34 degrees Celsius during the day.

In Bangkok and the surrounding areas, the morning will be cool with strong winds and occasional light rain. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 22-23 degrees Celsius, with maximums reaching 30-34 degrees Celsius. The northeast wind will blow at speeds of 10-30 km/h.

The weather conditions have triggered a warning for 12 provinces where heavy rain is forecasted, with Bangkok experiencing a slight effect. Stay updated on the Thailand weather news with The Thaiger