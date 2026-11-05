Thailand moves birth records online to combat fake father schemes

More than 400 private hospitals across Thailand will be required to submit birth certification forms electronically from December 1, as part of a government crackdown on fake paternity declarations used to obtain Thai nationality for children.

The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) announced the nationwide change on November 4, saying the new system would replace paper submissions and make it easier to detect irregularities in birth records.

The Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) has developed an online platform at exservices.bora.dopa.go.th for hospitals to submit birth certification forms known as Tor Ror 1/1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of sending the documents to registration offices on paper, private hospitals will submit them electronically. DHSS will be responsible for verifying and registering hospital staff authorised to use the system.

DHSS Director-General Phuwadet Surakhot said Public Health Minister Phatthana Phromphat had instructed the department to investigate private hospitals suspected of helping produce false documents to obtain Thai citizenship unlawfully.

The department is working with DOPA and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) to improve information sharing and strengthen checks on birth registration records.

DHSS Deputy Director-General Akhom Pradittasuwan said electronic submissions would make the certification process faster, more accurate and more transparent.

Digital records would also allow officials to trace previous submissions and reduce opportunities for document forgery.

Hospitals have been instructed to report suspicious details concerning a child’s parents to management for immediate investigation.

Warning signs include foreign mothers who cannot provide basic information about the father, fathers who do not appear, and unexplained differences between antenatal care locations and the mother’s residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staff must also flag attempts to change the father’s name in medical records after a birth has been recorded.

The electronic filing requirement follows stricter birth certification guidelines announced on September 18 by deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan.

Those guidelines require public and private hospitals to check parents’ original identity documents, upload records promptly and separate medical certification, data entry and final approval between staff members.

Hospitals must certify births at their own facilities, subject to a limited emergency-transfer exception, and cannot register births at district offices on behalf of families. When paternity is in doubt, staff should advise DNA testing at a state-accredited institute.

The measures follow investigations into alleged ‘Fathers for Hire’ networks, in which Thai men were paid to falsely acknowledge paternity of children born to foreign nationals to help them obtain Thai citizenship unlawfully.

On October 27, Immigration Bureau commissioner Noppasilp Poonsawat said the investigation had expanded into a third phase, identifying 24 people whose nationality status required examination. Police linked the wider investigation to eight hospitals and reported a total of 46 arrest warrants.

Related news