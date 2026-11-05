Thai critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun criticises RTP after book ban

Royal Thai Police (RTP) banned the import of the Routledge Handbook of Contemporary Thailand, an academic book edited by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a critic of the Thai government who lives in Japan.

The Royal Gazette website published the order on November 5. It was signed by RTP Commander Samran Nuanma on October 30 and applies to the book’s second edition.

The order prohibits anyone from ordering or importing copies for distribution in Thailand. It states that articles in the book could affect national security, cause trouble or encourage unrest, and says their content is contrary to public order, national security and public morals.

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The order cites Section 10 of the Printing Recordation Act 2007. It says anyone who violates the ban faces up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

It also authorises police to seize and destroy copies. The order took effect upon publication.

Pavin is a professor at Kyoto University’s Centre for Southeast Asian Studies in Japan. He edited the book’s second edition, which Routledge describes as a multidisciplinary study of the forces shaping Thailand in the 21st century.

Its chapters address the monarchy and military, legal tactics used against democratic opponents, youth-led reform movements, state surveillance, violence in the southern border provinces, and gender and sexual rights.

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In a Facebook post, Pavin said the book was written primarily for students and was an academic work that could be difficult to read. He added that most buyers were universities and libraries.

Pavin rejected the RTP’s claims that the book posed a threat to national security or public morality. He also criticised the police force’s ability to understand the book, then said he was grateful for the publicity the ban had brought.

The order is the second ban involving a book edited by Pavin. The first was Rama X: The Thai Monarchy under King Vajiralongkorn, published by Yale University’s Southeast Asia Studies programme.

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