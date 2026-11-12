Thailand bans new gun licences for one year with four exceptions

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 12, 2026, 1:53 PM
1 minute read
Thailand bans new gun licences for one year with four exceptions

Thailand has stopped issuing new gun licences for one year under a joint order from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Interior Ministry, and only the Interior Minister can approve exceptions in four cases.

People who have bought a gun under a purchase permit but do not yet hold an ownership licence must hand the gun to officials and apply by December 9.

The order, published in the Royal Gazette on November 9, runs until November 9, 2027 and stops local registrars issuing purchase permits (P.3), possession and use licences (P.4) and permits to order or import firearms and ammunition.

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The order also bars new applicants from getting licences to make, repair, modify or sell firearms commercially, though existing gun dealers can still renew their licences.

An exception needs the approval of the interior minister, a post held by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and must fit one of these four cases:

  • Security work, such as national defence or guarding key state property.
  • Training or competing in shooting sports.
  • A legal transfer after a licence holder dies or loses eligibility.
  • Buyers who hold a P.3 and have bought a gun but have not yet received a P.4.
Thailand bans new gun licences for one year with four exceptions | News by Thaiger
South Korea’s Jin Jong-oh competes in Olympic sport shooting, July 29, 2012 | Photo via Korean Olympic Committee/Korea.net

Buyers in that last group must take the gun and its ammunition to their local registrar and apply for a P.4 by December 9, and officials will hold the weapon while the application is considered.

If the applicant does not qualify or the minister refuses, the registrar will sell the gun at auction, and anyone who misses the deadline can be charged with possessing an unlicensed firearm.

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Jaroyut Jaturaporpasit, a People’s Party MP for Bangkok, challenged the order in the House of Representatives yesterday, November 11. He argued that it adds controls on people who own guns legally while doing nothing about the illegal guns used in crime.

The ban mainly affects Thai nationals, because Thailand’s Firearms Act makes no provision for foreigners to apply for a civilian gun licence.

The order follows the August 7 shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, and four days later the Cabinet suspended firearm licences nationwide.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 12, 2026, 1:53 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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