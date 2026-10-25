Thailand clarifies new baggage inspection rules after complaints

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) clarified its new baggage inspection rules today, October 25, confirming that searches are only permitted when X-ray scans detect suspicious items.

The rules, introduced on October 16, allow only authorised airport personnel to open checked luggage when X-ray screening raises concerns about prohibited items or potential aviation safety risks. CAAT stressed that officers cannot routinely open every bag.

The most commonly detected prohibited items include power banks and battery-powered electronic devices, which can pose fire and short-circuit risks if packed or transported incorrectly, particularly in an aircraft’s cargo hold.

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When an X-ray scan identifies a suspicious item, the luggage is taken to a designated inspection area, where authorised officers can open it for further examination.

The inspection must be recorded on camera for later review, and officers must place a Notice of Baggage Inspection inside the luggage to inform the passenger that it has been searched.

CAAT warned that opening luggage outside designated areas, without following the required procedures or by unauthorised personnel, could constitute a legal offence.

Airlines remain responsible for transporting checked luggage throughout the journey. Passengers who notice damage, missing belongings or other irregularities should contact their airline directly so the matter can be investigated with the relevant agencies.

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The clarification follows four cases shared on social media involving passengers who reported that their luggage had been opened.

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CAAT investigated the complaints with the relevant agencies and found that two cases involved international flights departing Thailand. Airport CCTV footage confirmed that neither involved baggage inspections carried out by airport screening officers under the new rules.

A third case involved a flight arriving in Thailand from overseas. CAAT explained that baggage screening before departure was subject to the regulations of the airport in the country of origin, meaning Thailand’s new measures did not apply.

The fourth case involved a domestic flight where airport officers had opened a passenger’s bag under the new procedures after detecting a battery-powered electrical device inside.

Because the passenger had not used a TSA-approved lock, officers had to cut the bag’s zip to conduct the inspection. CAAT confirmed that an inspection notice had been placed inside the luggage as required.

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To avoid similar problems, CAAT advised passengers to check their airline’s prohibited items list and baggage restrictions before packing.

Power banks are not permitted in checked luggage, while other battery-powered electronic devices may be subject to different restrictions depending on their type and the airline’s requirements.

Passengers should check these conditions in advance to reduce the risk of safety issues and additional baggage inspections.

CAAT also recommended photographing the contents of luggage before closing it and taking pictures of the bag’s exterior at check-in.

These photographs can serve as evidence if belongings are damaged, lost or delayed during transport. Passengers were also advised not to pack valuables in checked luggage.

CAAT maintained that the new inspection measures are intended to protect passengers and aircraft, with clear procedures and recorded inspections designed to ensure accountability.

It said it would continue monitoring implementation and informing the public about the rules to improve aviation safety and maintain confidence in Thailand’s airport security system.

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