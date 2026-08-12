Thailand approves seven-point school safety plan after shooting

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 12, 2026, 9:46 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand approves seven-point school safety plan after shooting | Thaiger
A woman lays flowers and offers prayers at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, a day after the shooting | (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thailand’s Cabinet approved a seven-point school safety plan yesterday, August 11, elevating school safety to a national priority after a shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School killed nine people, including the attacker.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn said the plan, put forward by the Ministry of Education, applies to schools nationwide. Under the plan, every school will be designated a “School Safety Zone,” with each campus required to set up a centre to protect students’ rights, liberties and safety.

The plan also requires schools to develop and rehearse emergency response procedures in coordination with police and other agencies, and to carry out strict screening for weapons and dangerous items at entry points.

Mental health support systems will be put in place for students, teachers and staff, including “safe rooms” for psychological recovery.

Schools will also be able to draw on psychologists from Chulalongkorn University and crisis teams from the Department of Mental Health. Those affected by the shooting will have their mental state monitored for post-traumatic stress at one-, three-, and six-month intervals.

Longer term, the government is drafting framework legislation on school safety. The plan followed a package of nine measures the Ministry of Education had already outlined a day earlier, on August 10.

Thailand approves seven-point school safety plan after shooting | News by Thaiger

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These included nationwide mental health assistance channels, care and rehabilitation for affected schools, temporary closure of schools directly affected, and allowing parents onto school premises to observe conditions and build confidence.

The ministry’s earlier measures also called for stronger screening of visitors before they enter school grounds, emergency response drills held jointly with police, responsible communication to help prevent copycat behaviour, and efforts to build positive relationships within schools.

That announcement built on a joint response agreed a day earlier still.

On August 9, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Yodchanan Wongsawat met with Education Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, Social Development and Human Security Minister Nikorn Soemklang, and Labour Minister Julapun Amornvivat to set national school safety standards across the four ministries.

Their agreement introduced a 1323 mental health hotline and chat service, volunteer mental health teams for the affected school, and a “Train the Trainer” psychological first aid programme, along with a new reporting channel on the Traffy Fondue platform.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has separately said the government intends to tighten firearm laws, including a proposal that would restrict carrying guns in public to government officials on duty.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 12, 2026, 9:46 AM
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Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.