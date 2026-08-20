Thailand eyes antiquities return in cultural talks with Australia

Thailand is seeking the return of Thai antiquities currently in Australia as part of efforts to deepen cultural cooperation between the two countries, following bilateral talks between their culture ministers at Parliament House in Australia yesterday, August 19.

Thai Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised met Australian Minister for the Arts Tony Burke to discuss the repatriation of Thai cultural objects alongside four other areas of cooperation, including artist exchanges, joint cultural activities and plans marking 75 years of diplomatic relations.

A key area of discussion was the repatriation of Thai antiquities currently located in Australia. The two sides discussed coordinating efforts to return the cultural objects to Thailand.

The ministers also explored opportunities for joint strategic activities, with Bangkok Design Week identified as one area for potential cooperation.

The two countries also discussed professional development in the arts through exchanges of artists, experts and cultural specialists, as well as Artist-in-Residence programmes.

Cultural diplomacy was also on the agenda ahead of the 75th anniversary of Thailand-Australia diplomatic relations. The two countries discussed organising joint arts and cultural activities to mark the anniversary.

The fifth area centred on developing a joint Action Plan on Cultural Cooperation. The proposed plan would build on the Cultural Agreement signed by Thailand and Australia in 1974, with the aim of translating the existing framework into more concrete and effective cooperation.

The five areas discussed at the meeting were intended to deepen cultural ties between Thailand and Australia while creating practical opportunities for cooperation between artists, cultural professionals and institutions in both countries.

In a separate development, Thailand welcomed the return of four ancient Ban Chiang artefacts from the United States to mark the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property. A ceremony at Bangkok’s National Museum highlighted efforts to preserve Thailand’s cultural heritage.