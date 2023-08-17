Thailand and Malaysia strengthen ties in 113th border committee meeting

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket.

Top military figures from Thailand and Malaysia convened in Phuket to participate in the ongoing Thailand-Malaysia Regional Border Committee (RBC) Meeting. The prime attendees of the event include Lieutenant General Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 4th Army Region in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, and Major General Dato’ Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim, Commander of the 3rd Malaysian Infantry Division.

The Patong Resort Hotel, where the meeting officially kicked off a few days ago, continues to host the meeting that is tabulated to conclude today. This assembly is a significant one, as it marks the 113th RBC Meeting between these two nations. The previous conference was held in Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia, early this year.

According to an official communiqué, the undying aim of this biannual dialogue is to bolster relations, encourage cooperation and enhance coordination. All these measures target fostering and sustaining peace and stability alongside the Thai-Malaysian border, reported The Phuket News.

Joining forces during this meeting are six specialist teams, each catering to a distinct area of concern: Psychological Intelligence and Operations Working Group, Land Working Group, Maritime Working Group, Air Working Group, Border Management Working Group and Disaster Management Working Group. An official statement read…

“These groups are entrusted with the responsibility of scrutinising the progress of multiple ongoing projects. The domain of these projects spans operational activities at the border, training on cooperation in border management, disaster management, and even extends to economic and social activities.”

Parallel to these concentrated efforts, it is acknowledged that the progress made in varied areas has proved instrumental in fostering understanding, camaraderie and cooperation between the two nations.

“The meeting promises not only to address sensitive issues tactfully but also to foster fresh perspectives between Thailand and Malaysia. These new viewpoints will enable the countries to tackle border security challenges more efficiently and could pave the way for economic and social development.”

Despite the limelight on the above elements, finer details or outcomes from the meeting have not yet been revealed. It has, however, been established that the subsequent, that is, the 114th RBC meeting will be hosted by Malaysia next year.