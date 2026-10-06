Thailand and France discuss work for Thai chefs and massage therapists

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 6, 2026, 2:22 PM
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Thailand and France discuss work for Thai chefs and massage therapists
Photo by yacobchuk via Getty Images and by Sony Feo via Pexels

Thailand and France discussed expanding opportunities for Thai workers in France, including potential employment for Thai chefs and Thai massage therapists, as part of wider cooperation on workforce development.

The Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, said today, October 6, that Thailand’s Ministry of Labour held discussions with France’s Ministry of Labour in Paris to exchange approaches to workforce development and strengthen labour cooperation between the two countries.

One of the main topics was the potential of Thai workers, particularly those specialising in Thai cooking and Thai massage. These professions were identified as areas of strength with potential for Thai workers to enter European labour markets.

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Thailand France labour discussion
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Both sides agreed that establishing clear and internationally recognised skill standards could improve opportunities for Thai workers to apply their knowledge, capabilities and specialised expertise overseas. This could allow workers to pursue careers, generate income and gain professional experience abroad.

The initiative would also promote Thailand’s distinctive identity and professional skills while supporting greater international recognition and acceptance of Thai expertise.

Thailand and France also discussed rapid changes in the global labour market driven by artificial intelligence (AI), ageing populations and the transition towards a greener economy. Thailand therefore needs to prioritise upskilling, reskilling and lifelong learning to help Thai workers remain competitive in international labour markets.

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Thailand meets France
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Following the discussions, Thailand and France planned to continue their cooperation to increase opportunities for Thai workers to work abroad, particularly in France.

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Patdarasm said Thai chefs and massage therapists were examples of the strengths of Thai workers rather than the only professions being considered. The government would also encourage skills development in other occupations to meet demand in international labour markets.

Thailand is also serving as president of the ASEAN Labour Ministers Meeting (ALMM). In this role, the country aims to support labour cooperation between France and other ASEAN member states.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 6, 2026, 2:22 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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