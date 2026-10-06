Thailand and France discuss work for Thai chefs and massage therapists

Thailand and France discussed expanding opportunities for Thai workers in France, including potential employment for Thai chefs and Thai massage therapists, as part of wider cooperation on workforce development.

The Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, said today, October 6, that Thailand’s Ministry of Labour held discussions with France’s Ministry of Labour in Paris to exchange approaches to workforce development and strengthen labour cooperation between the two countries.

One of the main topics was the potential of Thai workers, particularly those specialising in Thai cooking and Thai massage. These professions were identified as areas of strength with potential for Thai workers to enter European labour markets.

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Both sides agreed that establishing clear and internationally recognised skill standards could improve opportunities for Thai workers to apply their knowledge, capabilities and specialised expertise overseas. This could allow workers to pursue careers, generate income and gain professional experience abroad.

The initiative would also promote Thailand’s distinctive identity and professional skills while supporting greater international recognition and acceptance of Thai expertise.

Thailand and France also discussed rapid changes in the global labour market driven by artificial intelligence (AI), ageing populations and the transition towards a greener economy. Thailand therefore needs to prioritise upskilling, reskilling and lifelong learning to help Thai workers remain competitive in international labour markets.

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Following the discussions, Thailand and France planned to continue their cooperation to increase opportunities for Thai workers to work abroad, particularly in France.

Patdarasm said Thai chefs and massage therapists were examples of the strengths of Thai workers rather than the only professions being considered. The government would also encourage skills development in other occupations to meet demand in international labour markets.

Thailand is also serving as president of the ASEAN Labour Ministers Meeting (ALMM). In this role, the country aims to support labour cooperation between France and other ASEAN member states.

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