Thailand’s Department of Disease Control urged passengers and crew aboard two Thai Airways flights on November 7 to monitor themselves for measles symptoms until November 28 after an infected traveller flew from Bangladesh to Bangkok before continuing to Sydney.

The passenger travelled from Dhaka to Suvarnabhumi International Airport on flight TG340, sitting in seat 46D, before boarding flight TG475 to Sydney, where they occupied seat 36D.

The flight arrived in Sydney at 9.10pm on November 7. The traveller reportedly remained at the airport until around 11pm before visiting several locations in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traveller subsequently visited the emergency department at Canterbury Hospital in Campsie on November 8. New South Wales health authorities issued a public health alert, and information about the case was shared with Thailand through the International Health Regulations system.

Department of Disease Control Director-General Montien Kanasawadse said the traveller developed a fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat on November 2. A rash appeared on November 8, and laboratory tests later confirmed measles.

The symptoms began five days before the passenger’s transit through Thailand. Montien said this timeline did not indicate that the infection had been acquired in Thailand. The traveller also had no history of staying in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department has asked all passengers and crew on TG340 and TG475, particularly those seated near 46D and 36D, to monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days after exposure, until November 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, a runny nose, red eyes and a red skin rash. Anyone who develops symptoms should avoid close contact with others, wear a face mask and inform a healthcare facility about their travel history before visiting.

The department also reminded the public that measles can be prevented through vaccination. It encouraged people to check their own vaccination records and those of their children before travelling to areas experiencing outbreaks.

Officials believe the traveller may have contracted the virus in Bangladesh or another location visited before arriving in Thailand. However, the exact source of infection has not yet been confirmed.

Bangladesh is currently experiencing a major measles outbreak, with more than 50,000 reported cases and at least 350 deaths, according to the figures cited in the department’s preliminary assessment.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The World Health Organisation and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention say the virus can remain infectious in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Similar news