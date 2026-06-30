Transport minister defends airport screening, orders tighter checks

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 30, 2026, 3:35 PM
160 2 minutes read
Transport minister defends airport screening, orders tighter checks | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Thailand will strengthen airport screening procedures following the arrest of a Thai Airways employee in Australia over the alleged smuggling of heroin, while rejecting claims that existing security measures were lax.

Speaking at Parliament today, June 30, Phiphat said he had instructed Airports of Thailand (AOT) to strengthen certain screening measures after Australian Federal Police arrested the airline employee. He stressed that Thailand already had standard screening measures in place.

Phiphat said it would be inaccurate to describe the procedures as lax, insisting that normal practices were followed and that suggesting otherwise would imply the system did not work. He added that standard screening measures were in place, particularly for security, and that drug checks were carried out regularly.

He also said that the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) conducts intelligence-led investigations and in-depth checks, assuring the public of these measures.

Phiphat acknowledged that some measures would need to be strengthened following the incident.

When asked about departure screening procedures, the transport minister said outbound passengers are routinely screened for explosives, with drug detection supported by sniffer dogs, but acknowledged that these measures still need improvement.

The transport minister defended Thailand's airport screening procedures after a heroin case in Australia and ordered tighter checks.
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

Phiphat said flight crew, including pilots and cabin crew, have traditionally been treated with a level of professional trust during screening procedures.

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“In the past, we have shown mutual respect to pilots and cabin crew. They are screened for explosives and narcotics, but sniffer dogs have not been used. Those attempting to smuggle drugs have ways of concealing them.

“I do not deny our responsibility in this matter. We need to determine what preventive measures should be introduced.”

Amarin TV reported that when addressing concerns about impacts on international aviation, Phiphat said no flights to Australia had been cancelled following the case.

According to him, Australia already applies strict screening measures to all arriving passengers regardless of where they travel from, including inspections of food brought into the country.

Suvarnabhumi Airport explained how its baggage screening system works after a Thai cabin crew member was arrested in Australia over heroin.
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

The transport minister said he did not believe the case would damage Thailand’s international reputation, citing the country’s internationally recognised aviation standards and close cooperation with overseas authorities.

Thailand, he added, may need to introduce more advanced screening technology, including scanners capable of detecting concealed items in greater detail, to strengthen efforts against future drug smuggling.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 30, 2026, 3:35 PM
160 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.