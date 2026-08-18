Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 9:18 AM
2 minutes read
Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thai Government

Thailand’s government has ordered an investigation into airline overbooking, after a passenger who had booked and paid in full was denied boarding and had to buy a ticket with another airline to get home.

Suphamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, who oversees the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), revealed the progress yesterday, August 17.

The case began when a passenger complained on social media that they had booked a domestic flight in advance, chosen a seat, and paid for an in-flight meal, only to be refused boarding on the day of travel. The passenger then had to buy a ticket with a different airline at their own expense.

The airline told investigators the flight had 191 bookings for 189 seats. It said the passenger checked in within the required time but was the last to do so, and was therefore denied carriage.

FLIGHT BOOKING STOCK
Photo via Magnific

The airline said it had looked for volunteers to give up their seats but found none. It offered the passenger 1,500 baht in compensation, a rebooking on a new flight, and a meal voucher. The passenger declined the offer and chose to buy a ticket with another airline instead.

Suphamas said she was uneasy that a consumer who had done everything correctly from the start ended up having to pay for a new ticket themselves.

An air ticket is a contract between the consumer and the business, she said, and once a passenger pays, selects a seat and buys extra services, they expect the service they agreed to, not an extra burden on the day of travel. She said seat management is the airline’s responsibility, and the risk should not be pushed onto passengers alone.

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The minister said the offer of 1,500 baht was not enough if it simply left the passenger to solve the problem on their own.

While selling more tickets than seats may be an existing practice in the aviation business, she said, airlines must take proper responsibility when problems arise, rather than paying compensation and leaving passengers to sort it out themselves.

Thailand has ordered a probe into airline overbooking after a passenger who paid in full was bumped and had to buy a new ticket.
Photo via OCPB

OCPB secretary-general Ronnarong Poolpipat said passengers denied boarding due to overbooking have rights under regulation number 101. These include food and drink, communications, accommodation with transfers if an overnight stay is needed, the right to choose an alternative travel arrangement, and 1,500 baht in compensation for domestic flights.

Ronnarong said his office would work with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to ensure passengers receive their full rights and that contract terms are fair.

Suphamas said she had ordered the OCPB to widen the case into a systematic review of the airline industry. This covers the terms of ticket purchase contracts, charges for extra services such as seat selection and pre-ordered meals that passengers pay for but do not receive, and advertising that may lead consumers to believe their seat is confirmed.

She said the board would also study whether to designate airlines as a contract-controlled business under consumer protection law, to set fair standard terms for all sides.

For travellers who face a similar situation, the minister advised keeping all evidence, including the booking number, ticket, proof of payment for extra services, and any documents the airline issues at the airport.

Complaints can be made to the OCPB hotline on 1166, through the OCPB Connect app, the OCPB website, or provincial Damrongdham centres, as well as to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 9:18 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.