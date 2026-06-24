Thai photographer accuses YouTuber of assaulting him over camera angle dispute

A Thai YouTuber denied physically assaulting a photographer who reached out to a news agency to seek justice yesterday, June 23.

The incident was reported yesterday, when a 24 year old photographer, identified only as Bank, contacted KhaoSod to describe an alleged assault involving a YouTuber that he said occurred on June 18 at a studio equipped with a boxing ring.

Bank said he had been hired to film content for the YouTuber at the studio. He stated that during the shoot, the YouTuber asked him to adjust the camera angle, which he did. Despite this, the YouTuber remained dissatisfied.

According to Bank, he responded by saying, “I adjusted the camera as you told me to”. He said this led the YouTuber to become angry, throwing a mobile phone to the ground and punching him. Bank also alleged that the YouTuber challenged him to fight in the boxing ring, which he declined.

Bank further claimed he was verbally insulted and accused of being gay, and said the YouTuber threatened further violence if he returned to the studio. He added that he was later dismissed from his job on the same day, after a company executive raised a complaint against him.

The photographer said he is seeking payment of his final salary and compensation for his dismissal, and is considering legal action.

The YouTuber was not initially named in the KhaoSod report. However, Korn “Oaujun” Khunatipapisiri later posted on TikTok stating that he was the person referred to in the allegation.

Oaujun denied physically assaulting the photographer. He said he had only met Bank for the first time on the day of the incident and was not aware of his identity until the interview was published.

He also said he had been informed by colleagues and other influencers that the photographer had communication issues, describing his manner as curt and uncooperative.

Oaujun stated that he asked the photographer to leave the studio to allow work to continue, and said the decision to remove him was made by the company.

The YouTuber also denied allegations mentioned in the interview suggesting prior acts of violence.

As of now, no further statements have been issued by the photographer, and there has been no update on any legal proceedings.