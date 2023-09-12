Thai worker’s relentless work ethic sparks online humour

Image via guwanjeabb, Tiktok

A video that went viral overnight on TikTok showcased the extraordinary work ethic of a 52 year old employee. Areerat Chatthan, who refused to take a day off, sparked a humorous suggestion among netizens, stating that the Department of Labour might need to intervene to assist the employer.

The video was posted by a user named guwanjeabb, captioned as “Every day, Arirat, who conquers everyone in the world.”

It depicted an employer pleading with their hardworking employee to take a break. Despite the shop being closed, Areerat would insist on working. This display of honesty and diligence received hundreds of thousands of views and has been widely shared.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Areerat works at Ya Pa’s meatball shop, a renowned standing eatery in Buriram province, located at Buriram train station. Areerat, a resident of Isan Subdistrict, Mueang District, Buriram Province, was found busy serving customers.

When asked about the viral video, Areerat expressed pride and joy. She hoped her video could inspire other workers and serve as a testament to the importance of honesty, diligence, and patience in any job. She explained her unwillingness to stop was because she was determined to earn money. If work made her tired, she would rest and recover the next day.

Areerat also jokingly shared that after this incident, if her employer asked her to take a break, she might have to agree once out of concern for her health.

The owner of Ya Pa’s meatball shop, 39 year old, Arunsi Kamluang, revealed that Areerat was hired during the Songkran festival as a temporary worker. However, due to her diligence, Arunsi decided to employ her permanently. Areerat has been working every day for six months now.

The shop owner further disclosed that Areerat’s daily wage was 400 baht. She works approximately from 9am to 6pm, and is provided with two free meals and drinks of her choice. Arunsi never expected their daily activities, including Areerat’s candid actions, to become viral content.

Arunsi mentioned that although they have a rotational day off system for employees, Areerat never took a day off. Even on her supposed off days, she would come halfway through the day to clean or tidy up the shop. Concerned about Areerat’s health, Arunsi pleaded with her to take a break, leading to the viral video.

Areerat has garnered a fan following, with customers frequently asking about her. Arunsi expressed gratitude to everyone for their support and hoped Areerat’s work ethic would serve as an inspiration for everyone to be patient and love their jobs, reported Sanook.

