Thai workers recount perilous experiences amid Gaza conflict

Thai workers, who recently returned from Israel amid the escalating Hamas attacks, conveyed their harrowing experiences, raising questions about the government’s decision to send workers to the conflict-ridden zones, notably areas near the Gaza Strip.

The first batch of 41 Thai workers landed in Thailand last Thursday on Israel Airlines flight LY 083, with 15 sponsored by the Thai government and the remaining 26 funding their own return. These individuals form part of the 7,000 Thais, out of 30,000 sent overseas, who were employed predominantly in Israel’s agricultural sector.

Tak native, Somma Saeja, returned home wheelchair-using after his left knee was hit during the Hamas onslaught. He narrated his ordeal, stating that his employer sheltered eight Thai workers at his residence during the attack on October 7. Later, while returning to their camp after the situation seemed to have eased, Somma was shot amidst the gunfire.

His wife, 30 year old Nantawan Saelee, revealed that Somma’s decision to work in Israel was motivated by the high earning potential. Despite the attractive income, she confessed her preference for her husband to work closer to their home in Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

Another worker, a 33 year old known as Ball, worked near the Gaza Strip, identified as the red zone. Following the Hamas attacks, he escaped to a forest and was subsequently rescued by Israeli soldiers. Despite a five-year contract and good pay, Ball seized the opportunity to return home.

He revealed that several Thai workers chose to stay due to financial constraints, as many had borrowed money to work in Israel and could not afford the ticket prices back home.

Nittaya Sunthornchai, the older sister of a Thai worker Sathit Promunart, urged the government to reconsider sending Thai workers to hazardous zones, particularly areas near the Gaza Strip. Her brother, who has been working in Israel since April 2021, was among the first to return home.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn assured that coordination is underway with employers in Israel to settle any unpaid wages and to ensure Thai workers can continue their employment once the situation stabilises.

Furthermore, he indicated that Thai workers who are members of the Aid Fund for Overseas Workers would be eligible for financial aid in cases of forced return due to wars or disability. This provision extends to cover medical expenses and compensation for premature contract termination or death.

