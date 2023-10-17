Thai worker reveals his heroic hound Bright saved his life in Israel

Pitcure courtesy of KhaoSod.

A Thai worker in Israel posted a touching story about how his pet dog, Bright, saved his life from an ambush. The worker, identified as @now__january__1993 on TikTok, is preparing to return to Thailand and hopes to bring the dog back with him.

In the posted clip, The Thai worker revealed that he raised Bright from a puppy and is now fully grown. Bright barked warningly on that fatal night, saving his owner from certain death.

The Thai worker posted a message on TikTok revealing how his beloved dog saved him.

“If I hadn’t heard your bark that night, I would be gone by now. Thank you, Bright.”

The Thai worker made known that he is preparing to return to Thailand and hopes to bring Bright back with him. However, he is currently encountering some problems.

“I’ve spoken to my employer. His son will take care of Bright for the time being. Normally, I would return to claim him and arrange for his return to Thailand. I’ve been raising him since he was a puppy, I never thought he would repay me in this way.

“I will find a way to bring Bright back. It doesn’t matter if I return later than others. At least I have a true friend who would never harm me. We will return together. I didn’t give Bright my life, I just raised him to grow up. But he did more than that, he kept me alive. Bright.”

As for the marking on the dog, the poster said it was painted to camouflage the dog.

In related Isreal-Hamas conflict news, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealed plans to negotiate with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince for assistance in facilitating the return of Thai workers stranded in Israel.

The proposal involves granting the Royal Thai Air Force permission to traverse Saudi airspace, a currently prohibited action.

This was disclosed at Suvarnabhumi Airport before PM Srettha’s trip to China to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing. To find out more click HERE.

