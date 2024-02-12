Thai workers invited to apply for high-paying oil rig jobs in Brunei

A Thailand government spokesperson announced a significant recruitment drive by the Department of Employment for 40 positions on oil rigs in Brunei, offering high annual salaries, free accommodation, and excellent benefits. The application window for these coveted roles opened on February 9 and will close on February 23, inviting experienced professionals with a minimum of eight years in the industry, including four years on oil rigs, to apply for the roles of Marker Fitter and 6 GR Pipe and Structural Welder.

The Department of Employment in Thailand has opened applications for skilled workers to fill positions with Adinin Worl & Engineering SDN BHD, a company based in Brunei that operates within the oil and gas industry.

The positions available are for assembly fitters and welding technicians, with attractive salary packages on offer. Successful candidates can expect to earn 98 Brunei dollars per day, equivalent to approximately 2,560 Thai baht, over a two-year contract with a maximum of 245 working days per year. In addition to a competitive salary, the employer will provide free accommodation, medical care, and compensation insurance for work-related accidents.

The roles specifically call for experienced individuals who have at least eight years of relevant experience, including a minimum of four years on offshore oil drilling platforms. Proficiency in English is also a requirement to ensure smooth communication within the multinational work environment.

The Department of Employment is facilitating this recruitment process as part of its mandate to secure overseas employment opportunities for Thai workers without charging any application or service fees unless a placement is confirmed.

For the Marker Fitter position, there are 20 openings for candidates who have passed G.2 level tests with the company and are familiar with ISO standards and P&ID diagrams. These candidates must also have experience in welding and cutting processes, including post-weld heat treatment (PWHT), and be skilled in using oxy-acetylene cutting torches and preparing pipe joints.

Recruitment initiative

As for the 6 GR Pipe and Structural Welder position, another 20 vacancies are available for candidates certified in 6GR welding of carbon steel, stainless steel, and duplex stainless steel pipes. Applicants must be proficient in Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) and Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW), also known as TIG welding, and have a strong understanding of safety procedures specific to offshore oil drilling platforms.

This recruitment initiative reflects the Thai government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities abroad for its citizens through state-facilitated programs. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply via email or seek further information through the Department of Employment’s website under the “Overseas Job Announcements” section or on their Facebook page.

Additional inquiries can be directed to the department’s hotline at 0-2245-1034 or the Ministry of Labour’s hotline at 1506, pressing 2 for the Department of Employment Services.

This opportunity underscores Thailand’s proactive approach to securing overseas employment for its skilled workforce, ensuring that Thai workers have access to competitive international job markets with comprehensive support and protection, reported KhaoSod.