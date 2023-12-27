Thai workers fleeing conflict zones for lucrative jobs in South Korea: 7,000 positions up for grabs

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Korean-Thai Chamber of Commerce (KTCC) is set to revolutionise the South Korean job market, offering a glimmer of hope for thousands of Thai workers escaping the turmoil in Israel.

The KTCC, having sealed the deal with the Thai government, is now gearing up to negotiate with South Korean local government officials, aiming to open the doors to Thai workers in sectors facing a severe labour crunch.

The wheels were set in motion during a high-stakes meeting between the KTCC and the Thai Labour Ministry on a recent Monday. With many Thai workers seeking refuge from the Israel-Hamas conflict, South Korea finds itself grappling with a significant shortage, particularly in agriculture, fishing, and industry.

Anticipating a swift resolution, Thai Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, is poised to ink a crucial memorandum of understanding with South Korean local authorities. KTCC President Kim Jong Min is optimistic about the impact.

“Upon successful completion of negotiations, a total of approximately 7,000 workers will be able to work in South Korea.”

For Thai workers returning from Israel, the transition is expected to be expedited due to their existing qualifications.

“We are ready to accept them in a variety of fields, from farmers to fishermen to factory workers.”

The financial prospects for Thai workers in South Korea are promising, with monthly wages reaching around 2.2 million South Korean won (approximately 60,000 baht), aligning with the South Korean minimum wage. Certain positions could yield even higher monthly earnings, exceeding 100,000 baht.

KTCC sees this venture as a pivotal opportunity, positioning itself as a bridge between the two nations. Urging expedited processes, the chamber advises the Labour Ministry to enhance Thai workers’ language skills and establish an association to combat illegal labour practices, reported The Nation.

In response, the Labour Ministry commits to facilitating South Korea’s request, emphasising the preparation of Thai workers skilled in agriculture.

“The first batch of workers, specialising in animal raising, is expected to be deployed to South Korea next year.”

To address concerns about illegal labour, the ministry pledges to negotiate with global labour agencies, ensuring legal work opportunities for all Thai workers abroad. The prospect of a Thai association forming in South Korea looms large, a testament to the anticipated surge in Thai workers seeking opportunities in the East Asian nation.