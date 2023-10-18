Thai worker survives shooting in Israel, returns home thanks to fellow expat

Photo: KhaoSod

A Thai worker who survived a shooting incident in Israel has returned home to Khon Kaen province thanks to the heroic efforts of a Thai woman from Nong Bua Lamphu. The Thai worker’s mother, Boonhom Butmo, expressed her deepest gratitude to 40 year old Jam for ensuring the safe return of her son, Ono.

When reporters visited Ono’s parents at their farm in the east of the village, they found them tending to their cattle. A notable member of their herd was a calf named Israel, who had been born just three days prior, and was being fiercely protected by its mother, Nuan.

Boonhom shared her immense appreciation for Jam’s help and coordination during Ono’s ordeal. She first met Jam in the hospital where Ono was initially treated in Israel.

Jam assisted with the various procedures required to get Ono discharged from the hospital and quickly back to Thailand. Boonhom described Jam’s actions as monumental and deemed her most deserving of the title of heroine.

Currently, Ono is recuperating at Nong Song Hong Hospital, and his condition is steadily improving. Within the next four to five days, he is expected to be discharged and return home. Following this, the family plans to hold a soul-calling ceremony and later, a monk ordination for Ono. The family also hopes to visit Jam in Nong Bua Lamphu to express their gratitude in person once Ono is fully recovered, reported KhaoSod.

Interestingly, on the day Ono arrived back in Thailand, Nuan, a three year old cow that Ono had bought on his birthday two years prior, gave birth. However, the calf was born with an abnormality in its left front leg, coincidentally mirroring Ono’s gunshot injury to his right leg.

The family named the calf Israel, in reference to the country where Ono had worked. Initially, Israel refused to breastfeed but eventually started feeding on its own, much to the relief of the family who had decided to keep it on the farm.

