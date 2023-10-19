Thai worker returns safely from conflict-ridden Israel, brother remains to support family

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai labourer has safely returned home amidst the conflict between Israel and Hamas. A construction worker in various farms in the southern region of Israel was about 2 to 3 kilometres away from the Gaza Strip.

The Thai labourer, Phollawat Kanphai, had been working in Israel for four years out of a five-year and three-month contract, earning a salary of approximately 60,000 to 70,000 baht.

On October 7, the 34 year old Thai labourer was resting at a village along with around 30 other Thai workers on their day off. The day began normally with the sound of rockets passing over the village.

However, the situation quickly escalated when they heard gunshots from farms outside the village. Once they realised Hamas was attacking, they locked themselves in their rooms.

“While hiding, we heard Hamas knocking on various houses and the sound of gunfire at intervals. We hid in the room for about two days until soldiers came to rescue us. We were then taken to a displacement centre about 60 kilometres away.”

Phollawat, fearing for his life and longing to see his parents, immediately requested to return to Thailand, reported KhaoSod.

Homeward bound

Phollawat arrived back in Thailand on Monday, October 16, on the second flight arranged by the Royal Thai Armed Forces. However, his employer was not contactable as they had fled since the first day of the attack.

Phollawat’s mother had to borrow money for his expenses during the journey home. He now plans to help his mother repay a remaining debt of about 50,000 baht and return to his former job, driving a sugarcane truck.

Phollawat’s younger brother, 25 year old Phattharaphong Kanphai, decided to remain in Israel to work and support his young child back in Thailand. He is currently working with his friend, 28 year old Sawai Boonpoon, a labourer from Buriram province, on an avocado farm in the lower northern region of Israel, which is considered a safe area.

Sawai, who has been working in Israel for over a year, explained that he wants to keep working despite the risks.

He is currently working on a flower farm in the northern region of Israel, earning a salary of 40,000 to 50,000 baht. Even though the conflict is ongoing in some areas, his employer has relocated him to a safe area.

Follow us on :













Initially, he considered returning to Thailand like the others, but his employer pleaded with him to stay, as the farm could face significant losses without workers. His employer promised to take good care of him, and as he still has a considerable amount of debt, he wants to continue working to pay it off.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.