Thai worker death toll in Israel hits 21, PM Srettha exploring evacuation

Photo courtesy of Atef Safadi/EPA.

The death toll of Thai workers in Israel has risen to 21 following another reported death, announced Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The news came out early on this morning, October 12, detailing the ongoing violence since Hamas initiated an offensive over the weekend.

Sharing this development at 9.10am Malaysian time, PM Sretta did not elaborate on the factors leading to the latest casualty. The previous 20 Thai fatalities were reportedly due to the assault instigated by Hamas militants from Gaza on September 7 or subsequent rocket attacks.

In light of these events, Thai officials are exploring avenues to safely evacuate their citizens from the volatile conflict zone. Considering various options, the 61 year old Thai prime minister indicated that evacuation by sea appeared to be the most viable solution, but the necessity to cross the Gaza Strip, which is currently a high-risk area, negates this possibility. An alternative would be land evacuation via Jordan.

The Thai prime minister also conveyed that the government is dispatching additional personnel to Israel to expedite and ensure the safety of evacuations. He mentioned a batch of 15 Thais had already left Israel, with their arrival in Thailand anticipated at 11pm later that day, reported Bangkok Post.

Eleven Thais in Israel missed the first evacuation flight. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin initially reported that the death toll of Thais in Israel due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel had reached 20.

Additionally, 11 Thai citizens scheduled to return to Thailand today, October 12, hadn’t reached the meeting point.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy urged Thai nationals in Israel to register online for travel assistance. So far, 5,019 people have registered.

The Thai PM expressed condolences and requested Israeli government support to evacuate Thai citizens. He mentioned the worsening situation and difficulties in returning Thais safely, including relying on Israeli military vehicles. To read more click HERE.

