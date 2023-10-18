Thai women heroically rescue compatriots amidst Israel conflict

Photo: Bangkok Post

Two Thai women, Wipawadee “Jam” Vannachai and Napaporn “Nong” Sohasun, have emerged as heroes following their daring rescue of 32 Thai workers amidst the recent Hamas attacks in Israel. The women’s courageous act caught the public’s attention yesterday when a series of videos shared by Wipawadee chronicling their risky mission went viral.

This commendable act was carried out in the face of grave danger, as the attacks have already claimed the lives of 29 Thai workers, with an additional 17 being held captive. Thousands more have been evacuated to shelters and are desperately reaching out to the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv for assistance to return home.

In the livestream video aired on Sunday, the duo can be seen navigating through Israeli military checkpoints into the hazardous “red zone” where Thai worker camps are located. Wipawadee revealed that they had to plead with officials for access into the area after receiving pleas for help from Thai workers stranded in the camps.

Wipawadee further disclosed that they were contacted by Thai workers who had been injured in the attacks, but were compelled by their employers to continue working. The women were successful in transporting these injured workers to a hospital and subsequently to a shelter.

After her heroic endeavours, Wipawadee returned to Thailand yesterday to attend her mother’s funeral in her hometown in Nong Bua Lamphu province. Upon her arrival at Khon Kaen airport, she told the media that her Hebrew proficiency and her desire to help her compatriots prompted her actions. She attributed her linguistic skills to her former marital ties with an Israeli lawyer who championed the cause of Thai workers for over 15 years.

Hamas Attacks

When the Hamas attacks commenced on October 7, many Thai workers in Israel sought help from the law firm, requesting Wipawadee to assist them out of the worker camps. Wipawadee and Napaporn heeded this call, driving into the high-risk zones to evacuate the Thai workers from the perilous situation.

Wipawadee also noted that many of the Thais had lost their identification documents amidst the chaos. Both women coordinated with relevant authorities to issue temporary passports for these workers, facilitating their return to Thailand.

Wipawadee recounted the challenges they faced. “It was not easy entering unsafe zones to pick up Thai workers. There were certain areas where soldiers did not allow us to enter, but we insisted we must help get the Thai people out. The soldiers eventually helped protect us, allowing for the successful rescue of Thai workers.”

As of now, Napaporn remains in Israel, extending help to workers who still require assistance, while Wipawadee plans to return to Israel in December reported Bangkok Post.

