Thai couple gives conflicting accounts after train collision injures woman

A Thai woman was injured after being struck by a passing train during an argument with her boyfriend beside a railway track, with the couple giving differing accounts of how the train collision occurred.

ThaiRath published an interview with the couple yesterday, July 30, but the location and date of the incident were not disclosed.

According to the media, the woman, whose identity was withheld, suffered injuries to her left arm and shoulder. Her injuries were not believed to be serious, as she was able to speak to reporters after the incident.

The woman said she and her boyfriend were arguing beside the railway line when she lost her footing and was struck by a train passing at high speed.

She said she did not hear the train’s warning whistle because her attention was focused on the disagreement.

Her boyfriend gave a different version of events. He told ThaiRath they had been sitting beside the railway track during the argument when the woman allegedly threatened to walk onto the tracks and wait for an approaching train.

According to the man, he initially believed she would not carry out the threat and allowed her to walk away. He said that after noticing the approaching train and hearing its warning whistle, he ran towards her in an attempt to pull her to safety but was unable to do so before she was sideswiped on the shoulder.

The report did not reveal the cause of the argument or provide any further update on the woman’s condition.

The incident prompted widespread discussion on social media. Many users commented that the woman was fortunate to have escaped with relatively minor injuries, while others criticised the couple for recklessness.

Some also criticised the woman based on the boyfriend’s account, although the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently confirmed.

A similar incident was reported in Bangkok in May when a food delivery rider was struck by a train while urinating beside a railway line.

The rider reportedly suffered serious injuries, and the incident drew criticism from some members of the public, who said he had unnecessarily put himself in danger.