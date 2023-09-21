Thai woman sexually harassed on public bus by masturbating pervert in Nakhon Nayok

A Thai woman shared a video of a pervert masturbating and sexually harassing her on a public bus travelling from Bangkok to Nakhon Nayok province to denounce the deviant and warn others.

The victim, 23 year old Boat, shared a video of being sexually harassed on the public bus on Facebook on Monday, September 18. In the video, the man sitting next to Boat is seen masturbating and touching his private parts. The degenerate used a bag to cover his penis from the bus driver and staff.

Boat revealed in the caption that she did not scream for help or run away because she was afraid the depraved man was hiding a weapon in his bag and would hurt her. She was scared and shaking but tried her best to stop herself and record the pervert’s actions as evidence.

Boat later told Channel 3 that the incident happened at around 10am on September 18. She took the Bangkok-Nakhon Nayok public bus and sat on a double seat, with the seat next to her empty. When the bus arrived at Ongkharak intersection in Nakhon Nayok, the suspect sat with her.

Boat said she could not remember whether she or the man got on the bus first. However, the video Boat shared made it clear that the man intentionally approached Boat as the bus was pretty empty and several other seats were available.

According to Boat, the man approached her and touched her breast with his arm. He then unzipped his trousers and put his hand inside. Boat said she was shocked but decided to record a video of the pervert to expose his behaviour to the public.

Boat said she recorded the video until she reached her destination. She shouted to the bus driver that she was going to get off there. Her voice startled the man and he rushed off the bus.

Boat said she did not file a complaint with the police, instead sharing the video with the public to warn others. Boat urged others not to be as silent as she had been. She urged anyone who has been sexually harassed to seek help as soon as possible.

