Thai woman sexually harassed by motorcycle rider on road in Yala

A 17 year old woman faced a perverted man on the road in the southern province of Yala. The degenerate cut her motorcycle off and sexually harassed her.

The teenage victim, Nam, shared a video of the incident on social media to warn others on Siroros Road. Nam, who was on a motorcycle, was seen engaging in a conversation with a male motorcycle rider who parked the car near her.

From the conversation heard in the video, it appears that the man attempted to get Nam’s contact information. The conversation in the video is below:

The man: “Can I have your phone number?”

Nam: “No, no, I have a boyfriend.”

The man: “Who is your boyfriend? Where is he? Is he a local here?”

Nam: “Yes, he is a local here.”

The man: “Can I have your Facebook account then?”

Nam: “No, I have a boyfriend already.”

The man then attempted to touch Nam, making Nam scream…

“Stop! Do not touch! You cannot touch me.”

The man was surprised by Nam’s objections.

Why can’t I touch you, hah?”

The man then suddenly touched Nam, making her quickly flee on her motorcycle. Luckily, Nam was safe but the incident terrified her.

Nam later gave an interview with Channel 3, saying she encountered the perverted man when she parked on Siroros Road, waiting for the traffic light on August 21. The deviant stared at her and then requested her contact but she did not respond.

According to Nam, the man stalked her until they had to park at another traffic light again. Nam said that the man managed to grab her arm and grope her bottom before she managed to flee the scene.

Nam issued a warning to everyone, especially women who used Siroros Road, and urged police officers to arrest the man for the safety of others.

Unfortunately, a similar incident in public was reported on August 15. The woman sought justice after she was sexually harassed while travelling on a train from Phitsanulok to Nakhon Sawan. According to the woman, the perverted man was a train official and committed an inappropriate act in front of other passengers.

That’s not all, two weeks ago a Thai man was eventually arrested after he had sexually harassed several schoolgirls in Bangkok.

