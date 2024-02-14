Thai woman seeks foreign couple who rescued her mother from Chao Phraya River

A Thai woman took to social media to look for a foreign couple who saved her mother from drowning in the Chao Phraya River in the central province of Ayutthaya.

The woman, Kornwipha Thongnoom, is searching for a foreign man and woman who helped her mother on February 8 wishing to extend her gratitude to the couple. Kornwipha shared the story on Facebook in both Thai and English hoping the foreign couple or anyone who knows them will come across her post.

Recalling the event, Kornwipha explained that her 70 year old mother went to a hospital for some follow-up treatment and waited for the boat at Chao Phrom Market Pier to return home. When her mother was boarding from a pier, she fell into the Chao Phraya River, which is very deep.

Kornwipha’s mother was sinking into the river very quickly. Fortunately, a foreign man courageously jumped into the river, rescuing Kornwipha’s mother and bringing her safely to the pier. The foreign man and his girlfriend then provided care and comfort to her mother, who was in shock and frightened after the incident.

Despite losing his glasses and mobile phone during the rescue mission, the selfless foreigner did not mention the loss and stayed with Kornwipha’s mother until she felt secure. They embraced and reassured her until her condition improved.

Kornwipha said her mother was unable to communicate with the foreign couple due to the language barrier. She decided to take a picture with the foreign man and showed the picture to her when she arrived home. Her mother is doing well and only suffered mild injuries to her wrist.

Follow us on :













Kornwipha said she did not have their names or addresses but wanted to meet them to express her thanks for their selfless rescue. She also wanted to pay compensation for the foreign man’s glasses and mobile phone. She urged netizens to share her story hoping she could have a chance to meet the two.