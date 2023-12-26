Thai woman searches for lost winning lottery tickets to claim 24 million baht

Photo via Bangkokbiznews

A Thai woman is looking for her four lost lottery tickets that won the 24 million baht jackpot in October two months ago. She asked the Government Lottery Office (GLO) to investigate because she wrote her name and phone number on the back of the tickets.

The 59 year old woman, Monta Ekwittayopart, sought help from a non-profit organisation Reclaim Justice Network after losing the winning tickets for about two months. Monta revealed that she had been looking for evidence of the loss all this time before seeking help.

Monta explained that she bought four lottery tickets number 931446 on October 13 and found herself as a lottery winner on October 16. She planned to go to the GLO to claim the money of 24 million baht, 6 million baht each, but could not find her tickets.

Monta added that she remembered the numbers she bought because it was her lucky number. She bought the same numbers almost every time and was sure that she won the tickets. She said she even remembered the vendor who sold her the tickets.

Monta believed she lost the tickets at a market in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok on October 15. She wrote her name and phone numbers on the back of the tickets, but no one returned the tickets to her.

Monta went on to explain that she thought about the lost lottery tickets every day for two months but did not file a complaint with the police because she thought she needed the evidence and attempted to find it. She decided to consult with her family and eventually reached out to the organisation.

Updates from the GLO

The representative of the organisation accompanied Monta to the GLO in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok yesterday, December 25, to seek help from officials. Monta wanted the GLO to check the tickets that the lottery winners claimed the money on October 16 whether her name was on them or not.

The GLO ensured that they could check the name on the back of the winning tickets because they kept all of the winning tickets for three years before destroying them. The GLO will update as soon as it finishes checking.