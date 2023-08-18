Thai woman reportedly commits suicide with 2 sons in East Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ Page 3 News

A Thai woman discovered the lifeless bodies of her older sister with her two sons inside the bathroom after she committed suicide at home in the Baan Chang district in the eastern province of Rayong. A charcoal stove was found nearby their bodies.

The Baan Chang Police Station officers and rescuers investigated the scene after being notified by the decease’s sister. The dead bodies of a 27 year old Thai woman named Thatika and her two sons, aged five and three, were discovered in a bathroom on the second floor of the house.

A charcoal stove was found nearby their bodies together with pillows and blankets. All of the louvre gaps in the bathroom door had been sealed with black tape.

Police suspected Thatika had coaxed her innocent children into the bathroom, perhaps promising a peaceful slumber. The sombre reality, however, was that she had ignited the charcoal stove, leading to the release of lethal carbon monoxide fumes. The outcome was a heart-wrenching tragedy that claimed not just her life, but the lives of her two young sons.

Thatika reached out to her unnamed younger sister through the LINE application urging her to visit. However, the unnamed sister had work to do in the morning and could not go. The sister attempted to contact Thatika later but could not reach her. So, she requested half a day’s leave from work and later arrived at Thatika’s house at about 3pm to find the three dead bodies.

The sister added that Thatika stayed home with her two sons while her husband worked in another province. Thatika told her several times that she was tired and pleaded with her sister to come to live with her in Chon Buri but she refused.

The sister stated that Thatika suffered from depression and attempted to commit suicide once before she got married and had children. The Thai woman’s sister says she did not know the motives behind the suicide but believed it might be the financial issue and her depression.

An officer from Baan Chang Police Station, Kritsada Moonwong, revealed to the media that the Thai woman had financial issues and had just moved to live at the house. Thatika had never spoken to any neighbours and rarely went out of the house.

Officers added that they reviewed the Thai woman’s mobile phone and found her search history on how to commit suicide by charcoal smoke. She searched for this since the beginning of this month.

Kritsada reported that the initial conclusion of the case was charcoal-burning suicide, but the bodies would be transferred to Bann Chang Hospital for an autopsy to assert the real cause of the deaths.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.