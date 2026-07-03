Thai woman recounts unexplained encounter before suicide rescue

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 9:04 AM
187 2 minutes read
Thai woman recounts unexplained encounter before suicide rescue | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai woman survived a suicide attempt after being found inside her vehicle parked in the dark roadside forest in Rayong. Her family later shared the woman’s account of a mysterious encounter shortly before she was rescued.

The woman’s family contacted Pluak Daeng Police Station and a local rescue foundation, urging officers to intervene the suicide attempt in Soi Marb Yang Phon in Pluak Daeng district.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a black SUV parked in a roadside forest. The location was dark and isolated, with no nearby homes.

The woman was discovered inside the vehicle in an exhausted condition and close to losing consciousness. Rescue workers also found a charcoal stove inside the car. She was immediately taken to hospital for treatment and medical evaluation.

Thai woman recounts unexplained encounter before suicide rescue | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

According to her family, she left home at around 7am on June 30 and was later reported missing. Relatives shared missing person notices on social media, reported her disappearance to police, and searched for her but received no updates for nearly two days.

The family said the woman later contacted her daughter through the LINE messaging application on the evening of July 1. The message read, “Come pick up your mother. I have to leave the scene now.”

After receiving treatment and regaining strength, the woman told family members about what she described as a strange encounter before she was rescued.

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She said she had parked in the quiet area, light a charcoal stove, locked the vehicle, and remained inside alone. According to her account, as she was losing consciousness, an elderly woman touched her arm and woke her up. She said the encounter caused her to regain awareness and seek help by calling her family.

charcoal stove
Photo by MangTeng via Getty Images

The woman said she later checked her phone and found that a message that had been sent to her daughter. She told relatives she did not remember sending the message herself. She believed the elderly woman may have sent the message in an effort to save her life.

She also wondered how the old woman had managed to get into her car, as she was sure that she had locked all the doors.

After the family shared the story with media, the incident attracted widespread attention online. Some social media users interpreted the account as supernatural, while others suggested the woman may have experienced confusion or memory loss during the incident.

There has been no official report on whether the family attempted to identify the elderly woman or investigate the circumstances further.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 9:04 AM
187 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.