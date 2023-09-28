Thai woman linked to fatal scam arrested at Cambodia border

Photo: by pikisuperstar on freepick.

A 22 year old woman was apprehended at the Aranyaprathet immigration checkpoint in Sa Kaeo while returning from Cambodia for her involvement in a fatal scam. The arrest was made yesterday, September 27, shortly after the woman, Jirapinya Naeyued, crossed the border through the Ban Khlong Luk checkpoint from Poipet town in Cambodia.

The woman was arrested on charges of collusion in fraud, inputting incorrect information into a computer system causing damages, and participating in international criminal activities. The charges followed her involvement in a scam gang linked to a tragic event in Samut Prakan.

The arrest was a result of information about a suspect connected to a scamming gang operating in Poipet, returning to Thailand via the Ban Khlong Luk checkpoint.

The gang has been tied to a heartbreaking family incident in Samut Prakan where a man murdered his wife and two sons in their home in the Bang Phli district on August 28. The man fell into despair after his wife fell victim to the gang’s scam and incurred considerable debt, which led to the man attempting to end his life but without success.

During interrogation, Jirapinya admitted to being the person named in the arrest warrant. She was initially detained by immigration officers before being handed over to Bang Kaeo police in Samut Prakan for further legal action.

The woman’s arrest is not an isolated incident. On August 29, another woman who had opened a bank account for the same scam gang was arrested upon her return to Thailand from Cambodia via a border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo. Resulting in further in-depth searches along the border between the two countries, reported The Bangkok Post.

Furthermore, earlier this month, four Thai nationals, including three women, were arrested in Poipet. They were allegedly involved in making scam calls that led to the aforementioned family tragedy in Samut Prakan.

These repeated arrests highlight the ongoing investigation and criminal proceedings against the scam gang linked to the tragic family incident in Samut Prakan.

